In honor of National First Responders Day on Friday, Oct. 28, optical retailer Eyemart Express is honoring local heroes with special discounts. Firefighters, police officers, emergency medical service (EMS) workers, and health care workers receive a 20% savings on more than 2,000 quality prescription eyewear options for adults and kids. Eyemart Express’ local lens labs can deliver quality glasses and safety glasses with free same-day service.