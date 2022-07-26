Global provider of digital solutions receives highest possible score in 10 report criteria, including, innovation roadmap, planned enhancements, DevOps
DALLAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softtek, a global company dedicated to helping organizations evolve through digital technology, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Forrester's recent report, The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development Services, Q3 2022.
"Softtek's high-quality offerings result from its development centers, which enable its global-nearshore strategy," states the Forrester report. The evaluation continues to read, "A robust focus on DevOps, commitment to agile development, and support from strong accelerators like the FRIDA DevOps platform also strengthen its MAD offering."
The report assessed the 14 most significant modern application development (MAD) services providers evaluating strategy, current offering and market presence. Among the criteria, Softtek received the highest possible score in 10 criteria, including innovation roadmap, market approach, commercial model, and DevOps, SRE and automation.
"We are extremely proud to be recognized as a Leader by Forrester in this modern application development services evaluation," said Blanca Treviño, president & CEO of Softtek. "At a time in which organizations are faced with critical digital transformation challenges and a highly competitive talent market, we believe this recognition speaks to our ability to strategically invest in our people and the technology that help our clients become future-fit."
Softtek's MAD portfolio seamlessly integrates creative services, digital solutions development, application transformation, application development, QA & Validation, DevSecOps, site reliability engineering, and cybersecurity. With 16 centers of excellence (including CX, AI and data science), five global innovation labs, and core practice management functions, the company builds high performance product-centric Agile programs for organizations around the world. To learn more about Softtek's MAD offering, visit https://www.softtek.com/software-development.
To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development Services, Q3 2022, click here.
About Softtek:
Founded in 1982, Softtek is a global company and the largest provider of IT services from Latin America. With a broad portfolio of business-transforming products and solutions, Softtek helps Global 2000 organizations evolve their digital capabilities constantly and seamlessly, from ideation and development to execution. Learn how Softtek creates value through technology at http://www.softtek.com and connect with @Softtek in social media.
