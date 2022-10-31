CAN Community Health Pharmacy of Arlington has achieved accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the services of Specialty Pharmacy with an Infectious Disease Specific to HIV distinction.
ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CAN Community Health Pharmacy of Arlington proudly announces it has achieved accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the services of Specialty Pharmacy with an Infectious Disease Specific to HIV distinction.
Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization's dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.
CAN Community Health Sr. Vice President & Chief Data Officer Hemali Joshi said, "The ACHC accreditation for CAN Community Health Pharmacy of Arlington demonstrates compliance with highest national standards related to quality and process standards. This accreditation reflects the effective, efficient, quality healthcare products and services provided to our customers. Come experience quality pharmacy care at CAN Community Health Pharmacy of Arlington, Texas!"
ABOUT ACHC
ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS (Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies).
ABOUT CAN COMMUNITY HEALTH
CAN Community Health (CAN) is a not-for-profit, community-based organization with clinics in Florida, Arizona, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. CAN provides medical, pharmacy, dental, case management, mental health, and comprehensive prevention and services such as nPEP, PrEP, and education. CAN also provides screening and treatment for Hepatitis C and STDs, as well as transgender health services. For more information about CAN Community Health Pharmacy of Arlington, please visit https://chpharmacy.org, or contact us at (817) 230-8290.
Media Contact
Rogelio Capote, CAN Community Health, 1 941-366-0134 Ext: 11131, rcapote@cancommunityhealth.org
SOURCE CAN Community Health