PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RaaWee K12 Solutions in response to District Partner requests, adds a fully customizable suite of consulting services to our award-winning and industry-leading Attendance Improvement offerings.
These quality tiered attendance improvement services are well designed to support schools in aligning leadership vision, compliance, and service plans to action and outcomes through partnership. RaaWee K12 professional services offered in partnership with education leaders Dr. Carolyn Gentle-Genitty of Pivot Attendance Solutions and Dr. Kim Wallace of Process Makes Perfect provide school districts valuable guidance and resources to aid in interpreting, forecasting, and troubleshooting how to right-size attendance options unique to their districts while using the RaaWee K12 Attendance+ platform.
These highly experienced education consultants aid in cultivating greater capacity, managing response time to crisis, and facilitating strategic planning and implementation, while increasing long-term capabilities to positively impact student attendance.
"Problems are common, solutions are few, and cost-effective, data-driven, student-focused, comprehensive software management and workflow systems are almost non-existent. RaaWee K12 provides the only premier US Attendance system demonstrating real-time fiscal and student-focused outcomes for school systems. As a national and international leader on absenteeism, partnering with RaaWee cements a consistent relationship with data, systems, and research with a goal to advance the field of absenteeism for all children to benefit from education," notes Dr. Gentle-Genitty.
"RaaWee takes an intelligent, whole-child, and forward-thinking approach to student attendance. As such, they continually adapt their platform to meet the ever-evolving needs of schools and families in online, hybrid, in-person and independent study modes. To keep their finger on the pulse of emerging trends, RaaWee regularly reaches out to school administrators, teachers, and attendance staff to learn about the current realities of what's happening on the ground and creates new and timely mechanisms to fill those gaps," expands Dr. Wallace.
About RaaWee
RaaWee K12 Solutions has a core mission to ensure that every student with challenges in attending school is identified immediately and is provided access to the school resources quickly, resulting in successful student outcomes. RaaWee K12 Attendance+Solution is a one-of-a-kind comprehensive highly affordable collaboration platform to implement attendance improvement strategies. It includes five customizable modules to address the many aspects and stakeholders in the attendance improvement chain: Attendance Intelligence (AI); Collaboration and Interventions (C&I); Preventions; Mobile Apps; and Court Documentation Management.
