Expansion of downtown office enables firm to address and support continued growth
EL PASO, Texas , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HNTB, a leading infrastructure solutions firm, has signed a lease for a new office space in downtown El Paso to accommodate current and future growth of staff. The firm is currently building out a 4,200 square foot office located in the prestigious WestStar Tower at Hunt Plaza.
"We are excited to further expand our footprint in downtown El Paso," said Scott Haywood, HNTB South Central Texas office leader. "Having a dedicated team of professionals in the El Paso region provides a deeper understanding of the local community which allows us to better serve our clients as we look to grow our presence and diversify our work in the region."
HNTB expanded into El Paso in 2014 to support the increasing amount of transportation related work in the area and clients throughout South Central Texas. With the increased square footage, the office expects to grow from 17 to 25 employees in the coming years to meet increasing demands for transportation planning, engineering, architecture, program management and construction management services.
The new office location at 601 N Mesa St, Suite 1401, provides prime accessibility for HNTB employees, clients and industry partners. The building also offers a variety of amenities such as restaurants and retail spaces on the ground level, large common lobby area, green park area, and outdoor seating and dining.
HNTB also recently added two additional experts, Javier Cordova, project manager, and Jerry Leos, PE, senior technical advisor, to the team in El Paso. Both bring more than 20 years of experience working with the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso District.
"Javier and Jerry are great additions to our local team," said Kelvin Kroeker, El Paso area practice leader. "Their extensive knowledge and experience with TxDOT is proving to be a tremendous resource for the rest of the team. I am confident they will bring significant value to HNTB and our clients."
HNTB's clients in the office include the Texas Department of Transportation, City of El Paso, the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority, and numerous others across South Central Texas.
Earlier this year, the firm was selected by CRRMA to provide general engineering consultant services including transportation planning, design, design oversight, construction inspection and public involvement for transportation and mobility projects in the El Paso region.
HNTB has worked on, or is currently involved with, some of the most high-profile infrastructure projects in the El Paso region. These include the SH-178 Artcraft Road Interchange, International Bridges Intelligent Transportation Systems, Border Transportation Master Plan Implementation project, Borderland Expressway, and Regional Mobility Strategy.
