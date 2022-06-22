4310 River Garden Trail, featured as a PLACE Portfolio home, showcases a panoramic cityscape overlooking beautiful Lake Austin
AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bucher Group, powered by PLACE and affiliated with Austin Portfolio Real Estate, has announced a luxurious real estate opportunity at 4310 River Garden Trail in Austin's prestigious 78746 area. Inspired by the iconic Hollywood Hills Stahl House, the home is described as 'New-Century Modern' thanks to its sleek organic finishes and expansive outdoor living spaces.
"This one-of-a-kind residence boasts truly remarkable panoramic views of Downtown and Lake Austin. No detail was spared in this property's design, which is demonstrated in each of its hand-selected, exquisite features and finishes," said Listing Agent Kathleen Bucher.
Providing 6,113 sq. ft. of indoor living space, this scenic residence rests on over one acre and is cantilevered over a cliffside in the Summit at West Rim – breaking barriers between indoor-outdoor living.
This property's exceptional detail is highlighted by the Schüco zero threshold, motorized sliding door system that frames the open concept living area, Ram's Thermal Break Aluminum windows, iron front door with sidelights, lavish outdoor pool area, owner's wing, and state-of-the-art kitchen.
The secluded Owner's Suite is a retreat with an intimate seating area, expansive walk-in closet, and an ensuite bath complete with an elegant tub encased in bookmatched Patagonia Granite slabs and a crosshatch chandelier centerpiece.
Additional features of this mesmerizing property include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Alfresco dining, lounging, and pool area with Lutron lighting system and surround sound entertainment
- Limestone gas fireplace
- State of the art kitchen with brushed white oak flooring and leathered quartzite countertops
- Hidden butler pantry with custom ochre-colored cabinetry, complete with appliance panels for the Sub-Zero fridge and freezer
- Miele Diamond Series dishwasher accompanying Gaggenau appliances including an espresso machine, Combi-Steam wall oven with 15 cooking modes, and an electric wall oven complete with a Pyrolytic self-cleaning feature
- Sustainable livability with 67 solar panels, tri-zoned HVAC, and a Tesla charging system
"Real estate is my passion. I have had the opportunity to help thousands of clients through the years. Whatever their taste, budget or interests are, there is that perfect home and community here in Austin that matches their needs," said Bucher. "The majority of my business comes from referrals and past clients. I consider this the best compliment I could receive."
As the founding agent and consultant of The Bucher Group, Kathleen Bucher leads a team of top professionals in the real estate industry who are focused on delivering exceptional service to their clients.
4310 River Garden Trail is listed at $12.25M. For additional information, please visit https://thebuchergroup.com/featured/TX/Austin/78746/4310-River-Garden-Trail/26140. For private showing requests, contact Listing Agent Kathleen Bucher at (512) 784-7169 or kathleen@thebuchergroup.com or Showing Partner, Sharon Morgan at (512) 431-9482 or sharon@thebuchergroup.com
About Kathleen Bucher and The Bucher Group
To learn more about how Kathleen and The Bucher Group can service your luxury real estate needs, visit the team online at thebuchergroup.com or on Instagram and Facebook.
About PLACE
PLACE, the real estate industry's only broker-agnostic technology and business-services platform, powers high-performing real estate agents and their teams to drive greater scale and efficiency, consumer value, and profitability. For more information, please visit place.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Jen Zureikat, PLACE, 312-874-1996, hype@place.com
SOURCE PLACE