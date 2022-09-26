Innovative metal recycling company honored for its rapid growth
DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geomet Recycling, an innovative scrap metal recycling company based in Garland, Texas, has been selected as a Dallas Business Journal 2022 Middle Market 50 award winner. The awards program recognizes the fastest growing companies in DFW with annual revenues between $10 million and $1 billion. The ranking is based on revenue growth over a three-year period.
Geomet has experienced massive growth in the last year, increasing its revenue by more than $70 million and adding just under 20 employees to its organization. The company's leadership credits its growth to increased team building processes and improved efficiencies that have led to its ability to recycle more metal products with less energy, waste and byproducts.
"Without the hard work of our whole team, the success we have achieved over the last few years wouldn't be possible," said Geomet President Richard Goldberg. "We had a vision of what we wanted our company culture to look like and during the height of the pandemic, everyone really came together and made Geomet the company we are today: a metal recycling business passionate about creating a sustainable legacy."
Always looking for more ways to advance the industry, Geomet recently began implementing an innovative sorting technology to recycle more post-consumer scrap, which is metal scrap that has been used as opposed to newly produced metal. This results in the creation of low-carbon metal materials that greatly contribute to reducing global emissions. In 2021, Geomet recycled 11.5 million pounds of post-consumer scrap metal and predicts that will increase to 17 million pounds in 2022.
Geomet along with other fast-growing businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be honored during an awards dinner on Thursday, October 13. Top 50 rankings will be revealed during the event.
About Geomet Recycling
Geomet Recycling is a scrap metal recycling company based in Garland, Texas that provides quality metal recycling processing and consolidation services to independent and industrial clients. For three generations, its founders have worked to lower our carbon footprint, reduce landfill waste, and create a consistent supply of sustainable products locally and around the globe.
Media Contact
Jessica Poulalier, Bold Entity, 1 214.989.7022, jflores@boldentity.com
SOURCE Bold Entity