GARLAND, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress Building Products is pleased to expand its distribution partnership with R/W Specialties ahead of peak building season. R/W Specialties will add to its current line-up of Fortress® offerings to deliver the Total Solution (decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas) to the Midwest market. This move will diversify R/W Specialties' inventory position, providing its newly acquired Missouri dealer locations the opportunity to purchase the entire backyard package from one proven solution-provider.
"A longtime Fortress distributor, R/W Specialties is everything that we could ask for in a partner," said Jeff Schulz, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Fortress Building Products. "Their commitment to providing incredible dealer service has not wavered over the last 20 years, and it's why we're confident that expanding our distribution agreement with R/W Specialties is the right move. Their strong reputation and solid dealer network in the Midwest will be invaluable to Fortress during this next phase of growth."
Expanding its distribution agreement with R/W Specialties is a natural next step for Fortress. The specialty building products distributor, who has been a valued Fortress partner for over two decades, recently acquired America Building Products. With dealer locations in Festus, Jefferson City and Clinton, Missouri, R/W Specialties is positioned to stock and distribute Fortress decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas throughout the region.
"Fortress' reputation for delivering category-leading products and their people-first approach to business makes them an ideal partner," said Marty Borquez, Executive Vice President of R/W Specialties. "We are excited to take this step—it will bring tremendous value to our Midwest dealers. By extending a complete arsenal of outdoor building products that can work together or stand alone, builders and contractors can meet growing project demands prior to peak building season."
About Fortress Building Products
Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. Based in Texas, Fortress® supplies the total solution in outdoor living, including decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas. For over 20 years, Fortress Building Products has been pushing the boundaries to provide innovative products, people-first programs and unlimited design possibilities on a local and global scale. Learn more at http://www.fortressbp.com.
About R/W Specialties
R/W Specialties is the leading distributor of wholesale building supplies and specialty construction products in the Mountain Range. Learn more at http://www.rwspecialties.com.
