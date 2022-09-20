123Loadboard and ZUUM Transportation join forces to provide brokers with integrated services to expand capacity.
HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freight Matching Marketplace 123Loadboard and ZUUM Unified Logistics Platform, announce they have joined forces to provide an integration of services to expand capacity for ZUUM's customers and in the future allow seamless, digital freight-booking for 123Loadboard's carriers.
This new integration will give ZUUM's 3PL customers the ability to showcase their freight on 123Loadboard and use the services to identify suitable contacts and equipment types for their featured freight. In the future, 3PLs will experience carriers using automated digital 'book now' capability in real time to arrange the movement of their freight. Besides loads and trucks, 3PLs will be able to access rates, documents, mileage, and routing along with other services readily available within the integration.
Matt Tabatabai, COO & Co-Founder, Zuum: "123Loadboard is one of the premier places to match loads and trucks across the industry and now brokers utilizing Zuum's Automated Broker platform can easily gain the benefit of that through automated load postings."
"This type of integration will allow 3PL customers to transform their capacity management as they will be able to sync freight details like quotes and carrier profile data from 123Loadboard to ZUUM," says Loarn Metzen, V.P., 123Loadboard. "They will be able to extract information from both services thereby improving their workflow efficiency and speeding up the freight-moving process," continues Loarn.
Through 123Loadboard's top-rated freight matching platform, this integration will allow ZUUM to offer automated digital freight booking to help its 3PL customers secure capacity with minimal effort and enable them to move loads faster. Using ZUUM, 3PLs will also have access to freight details for tens of thousands of carriers for enhanced capacity management.
Looking forward, Mustafa Azizi, CEO, ZUUM stated, "Leveraging the power of this integration with the 123Loadboard platform, ZUUM members can focus on further managing capacity using the upcoming truck searching and rate connectivity solutions to streamline their freight-moving process. As a technology TMS company, Zuum sees load boards as our partners and sees them as a value add. TMS and digital brokerages should understand that load boards are our friends."
123Loadboard and ZUUM acknowledge that this integration will enhance the ability of 3PL providers to manage their freight moving business at advanced levels and increase profitability.
About 123Loadboard
Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard provides a freight matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers, and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use tools using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscriptions to meet their specific needs. The company is a trusted source for freight matching, credit, compliance issues, and mileage. To learn more, visit 123Loadboard.com.
About ZUUM App
ZUUM App is a logistics technology company based in Irvine, CA. Founded in 2016, ZUUM offers a shipper TMS, freight broker software, carrier TMS, and a mobile app for truck drivers that are connected within the Logistics Super Platform. These tools enable customers to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their logistics operations while automating their transportation networks. Our vision is to optimize logistics and streamline supply chains globally by defragmenting the industry. To learn more, visit zuumapp.com.
