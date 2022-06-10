2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Comes with a Wide Range of Powertrains and Customizable Interior Options
WACO, Texas, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers longing for a crossover with striking accent lines, a spacious cabin, potent engine options, and a comfortable ride should consider purchasing the Hyundai Santa Fe. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe performs admirably on the road, offering incredible value for money. Interested customers can visit the Greg May Hyundai dealership in Waco, Texas, to check out the new 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe and explore special offers.
Starting at $27,700, the 2022 rendition of the Hyundai Santa Fe is available in five trim levels – SE, SEL, XRT, Limited, and Calligraphy. All trims in the new Santa Fe range come with an Inline 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve engine that displaces 2.5 liters to generate 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® is standard; however, an eight-speed Wet Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with SHIFTRONIC® is also available on the top-end trims. Also, a front-wheel drivetrain is standard on all trims, and an HTRAC All-Wheel Drivetrain (HTRAC AWD) is optional. On the fuel economy front, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe variants get 25/28/26 MPG city/highway/combined, and the all-wheel-drive versions fetch 22/25/24 MPG city/highway/combined.
Interested customers can visit the Greg May Hyundai dealership at 1501 West Loop 340 in Waco, Texas 76712, to test drive the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe. Customers can also visit the website at https://www.gregmayhyundai.com or call the dealership at (254) 280-0910 to garner more insights into the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Media Contact
NICK ASKEW, Greg May Hyundai, 903-918-4699, nick@luminary2.com
SOURCE Greg May Hyundai