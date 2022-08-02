Recent release "Life Saving Messages" from Page Publishing author Robert E. Platte is a fascinating collection of poetry to encourage readers to journey through life as a Christian. Through his powerful writings and beautiful prose, Robert Platte shows the bright future and everlasting salvation one can have when they accept Jesus Christ into their hearts.
SAN JACINTO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert E. Platte, a licensed realtor and retired water treatment plant operator, has completed his new book "Life Saving Messages": a compelling assortment of poetry intended to show readers the promising life and salvation that God and Christ can bring to one who opens their mind to them.
Robert Platte speaks on the spiritual fortunes that God can grant to His followers, such as in his poem "Guide to Prosper" where he writes, "We as humans do all different types of work for things that we want and need. || Having accumulated wealth and not sharing though is considered greed. || What profits a person who gains a lot then loses their very own soul? || To be saved would be far better than any financial goal."
"For you will have the same at the end of your life as you had when it started, || Leaving all things behind but your soul will have departed; || Surely then you would not want to be lost, || By going the wrong direction will have a major lasting cost."
"The torment of the fallen will always keep them in sorrow, || Make changes now because anything could happen tomorrow; || Our future will be destined by the choices that we make, || Following and obeying the teaching of our God and Jesus is the saving path to take."
Published by Page Publishing, Robert E. Platte's inspiring compilation is aimed at helping to guide those that are lost in the world with no direction. Using an eloquent writing style, Robert Platte will take readers on an encouraging journey to discover what God's wisdom and Christian values can do for them.
Readers who wish to experience this life changing work can purchase "Life Saving Messages" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
