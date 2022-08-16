95% of TEAL employees describe company as a Great Place to Work®, citing credibility, pride, and fair and respectful management
HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEAL, a company providing software-defined mechanical ecostructure, has received official 2022 certification as a Great Place to Work®. This prestigious award recognizes TEAL's commitment to core values of credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They have surveyed 100 million employees around the world, helping to create and nurture high-trust work experiences. After spending two weeks surveying TEAL employees, Great Place to Work® commended TEAL on its workplace culture, with special commendation for its strengths in innovation, engagement, and leadership behavior.
"Our mission is to make the world more sustainable one building at a time," said Britt Schmidt, TEAL CEO. "We are able to fulfill that mission because of the incredible team at TEAL. We're united in our mission to rethink the future and make the world a better place. And we do that most effectively by lifting each other up to achieve great results together. "
TEAL, a Texas-based company that operates infrastructure throughout the United States, has been in business 17 years and serves hundreds of thousands of occupants every day. TEAL's software-defined central plants use machine learning and AI to understand and anticipate usage patterns to optimize energy consumption.
"I believe our team members offer great solutions and are kind and caring about the needs of our customers," said Linda Davis, Executive Assistant. "Our team is quick to find a solution for problems."
TEAL's culture of innovation extends to its employee benefits package, which in addition to standard items (bonuses, 401k matches, etc.) includes unconventional offerings such as:
- Holistic health coverage
- 120 hours of PTO accrued immediately upon hiring
- 10 paid holidays + the employee's birthday off
- 401(k) retirement plan with employer match
- Employee matching gift program
- A $500 cash housewarming gift upon an employee's first home purchase
TEAL's certification as a "Great Place to Work®" followed a 2-week survey that revealed a level of employee satisfaction few workplaces are able to match. One of the highest-scoring categories was "Pride." 100% of TEAL employees reported "a sense of pride" in the team's accomplishments, with 98% declaring that they wanted to work at TEAL "for a long time." Another top-scoring metric was "Respect," with 98% of respondents indicating that TEAL is a "psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work." And 98% of TEAL employees also said "I can be myself around here," a result which contributed to the company's high marks in the area of "Camaraderie."
"It's very important to me to work with people I trust and respect and believe in what I'm doing and the company for which I work," said Vice President Jake Buckner. "The team at TEAL operates with high integrity and is always focused on doing the right thing for our employees, clients, and partners."
About TEAL
TEAL is software-defined mechanical ecostructure. We help building owners achieve their sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint by over 50 percent.
We are unique in that we own the plant — and its problems. Our customers simply pay a low monthly fee. We handle maintenance and optimization for the long haul. And we deliver unprecedented operational uptime across hundreds of systems nationwide — 99.997%, to be exact.
Our customers are real-estate developers, property managers, and building owners who want to replace capex on their balance sheet with a fixed-cost, hassle-free solution that helps differentiate their building and brand. Our customers get better results at a lower cost. They get modern, top-of-the-line heating and cooling that pays for itself from day one. They raise less money, reduce management risk, improve operating margins, and get to payback faster with TEAL.
To learn more about why TEAL is the smart way to run large central plants, please visit: http://www.tealsystem.com.
Media Contact
Doug Freeman, Jones-Dilworth, Inc, 512-826-7674, doug@jones-dilworth.com
