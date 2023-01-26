NREF (PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.)

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock and preferred stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101, NYSE Ticker: NREF)

 

Ex Dividend

 Date

 

Record

Date

 

Payable

Date

 

Distribution

 Per Share

Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Per Share

 

Capital Gain

Distributions

Per Share

 

Return of

Capital

Per Share

 

Section 199A

Dividends

 Per Share

3/14/2022

3/15/2022

3/31/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012

6/14/2022

6/15/2022

6/30/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012

9/14/2022

9/15/2022

9/30/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012

12/14/2022

12/15/2022

12/30/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012





Totals

$2.00000

$1.32048

$0.67952

$0.00000

$1.32048







100.00 %

66.02 %

33.98 %

0.00 %



Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408, NYSE Ticker: NREF PRA)

 

Ex Dividend

 Date

 

Record

Date

 

Payable

Date

 

Distribution

 Per Share

Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Per Share

 

Capital Gain

Distributions

Per Share

 

Return of

Capital

Per Share

 

Section 199A

Dividends

 Per Share

 

1/13/2022

 

1/14/2022

 

1/25/2022

 

$0.53125

 

$0.35075

 

$0.18050

 

$0.00000

 

$0.35075

4/13/2022

4/14/2022

4/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075

7/13/2022

7/14/2022

7/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075

10/13/2022

10/14/2022

10/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075





 

Totals

 

$2.12500

 

$1.40300

 

$0.72200

 

$0.00000

 

$1.40300







100.00 %

66.02 %

33.98 %

0.00 %



Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

