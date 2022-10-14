"The idea of finding a home that is "move-in ready" seemed to be stopping buyers from landing on a property that our clients felt comfortable calling home. Having been passionate about interior design for years, I really wanted to bridge the gap between "buying a house" and "creating a home" that supports my clients' various busy lifestyles.", Lourdes Norton, owner of Twin Realty and Interiors shared.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The greater Austin area has grown in epic proportions since the beginning of the pandemic, causing the supply of both new and used homes in Central Texas to become scarce.
Lourdes Norton, the owner and founder of Twin Realty Group, a leading boutique real estate firm in Central Texas, saw far too many home-buyers and relocators giving up too quickly on dated homes with potential. Clients were asking for move-in-ready dream homes—two traits that don't typically pair well.
With 12 years of residential real estate sales and 10 years of corporate experience in sales, marketing, and project management, a NY School for Interior Design alum, Norton is now embracing her passion for curating spaces, she officially launched Twin Interiors - a separate division of her existing business, Twin Realty Group.
"The idea of finding a home that is "move-in ready" seemed to be stopping buyers from landing on a property that our clients felt comfortable calling home. Having been passionate about interior design for years, I really wanted to bridge the gap between "buying a house" and "creating a home" that supports my clients' various busy lifestyles.", Lourdes Norton shared.
Twin Interiors' design philosophy is rooted in the belief that a home should support a lifestyle, a decade-long philosophy of Twin Realty Group and Lourdes Norton.
Twin Interior's transitional signature style—a blend between modern and traditional—, creates warm, sophisticated home environments that reflect each client's personality and aspirations. Hallmarks of their signature style are organic material, luxurious textures, curated accents, and sculptural silhouettes that they use to create elegant and inviting interiors.
Twin Interiors' newly released website, http://www.TwinInteriors.com, provides insider tips and tricks that aim to assist in visualizing how a home could better support a lifestyle or help achieve a life goal.
From providing an expert opinion on the projected interior color trends for 2023 to offering simple and elevated ways to add seasonal touches to homes this fall, Twin Interiors offers weekly interior design solutions for busy professionals, clients relocating to Austin, or people looking for a post-pandemic refresh to their home.
The site offers an inside look at Twin Interior's recent projects, from a major Hill Country family home makeover to an owner's retreat transformation in West Austin. With the perfect balance between modern and traditional, Twin Interiors pride itself in creating warm, luxurious homes that are tailor-made for the individuals that dwell inside.
The website's services section offers a detailed look at the assorted offerings Twin Interiors provides. Twin Interiors is a full-service interior design firm in Austin and the Hill Country. Their specialty is to design and manage the design cycle from beginning to end on projects ranging from entire homes to a single room, renovating to redecorating.
Under Lourdes' leadership, the two Twin companies have built a community based on trust and flawless execution where clients know they can count on the seamless delivery of their dream homes, as well as being a source to help enable a better lifestyle.
Twin Realty and Interiors
Founded in 2010, Twin Realty Group is a leading real estate company under the Compass umbrella. They specialize in buying and selling residential properties throughout the Austin area. In 2022, Twin Interiors was born out of the observation that too many homebuyers were frustrated with the tough housing market, available inventory, and needed help seeing the true potential of older homes. As a longtime successful real estate agent, Lourdes Norton, founder of Twin Realty Group, was upset. She realized that she could bridge the gap between 'buying a home' and 'making a home' that supports the different lifestyles of her clients in an aesthetically pleasing way. Today, Twin Realty and Interiors works hand-in-hand to deliver curated homes that are warm, functional and reflect the client's personality and style. For more information, please visit twinrealtyandinteriors.com
Lourdes Norton
Lourdes Norton is the owner and founder of Twin Realty and Interiors, a leading real estate and design firm in Central Texas. With 12 years of residential real estate sales and 10 years of corporate experience in sales, marketing and project management, and NY School for Interior Design alum, Norton is now embracing her passion for curating spaces, she officially launched Twin Interiors - a separate division of her existing business, Twin Realty Group. Lourdes is talented at seeing the potential in interiors that cater to her clients' functional needs and aesthetic desires, sometimes even earlier. Under Lourdes' leadership, the two Twin companies have built a community based on trust and flawless execution where their clients can count on seamless delivery of their dream homes, as well as being a source to help enable a better lifestyle.
