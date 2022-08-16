New awards program provides opportunity to recognize innovation by events professionals and independent trade show organizers.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personify, Inc. ("Personify"), the leader in technology solutions for associations, nonprofits and event professionals is pleased to announce the launch of the first-ever A2Z Event Professionals Awards. The new awards program was established to celebrate the agility, creativity and industrious problem solvers in today's events and association industries.
The A2Z Event Professionals Awards are now accepting nominations from across the events industry. Nominees are not required to be A2Z Events users or Personify clients and may range in size and experience from associations to independent show organizers. The awards program will highlight innovation and creative thinking in the events industry, no matter the organization or origin.
"So many awards are focused on revenue or square footage," says Rich Vallaster, Director of Event Marketing at Personify. "While those are critical components to an event's success, recognizing the ideas of all sizes and the people and teams who have had a huge impact in the industry is why we created these awards."
Submission categories vary to cover the multitude of opportunities to innovate and impact an event experience on a large or small scale. Clients may nominate themselves, a fellow event professional or an event team for their exceptional work to improve sponsorships, floor plan management, educational content, attendee engagement, activations and more.
Nominations will be reviewed by a panel of event professionals who will evaluate submissions based on overall association or organizational success, creativity and innovation, as well as impact on industry or sector.
For more information, criteria and the nomination form, click here.
