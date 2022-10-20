Virginia's largest trial court, the Fairfax Circuit Court, now officially accepts electronic filings for all existing Civil case types, through File & ServeXpress. File & ServeXpress is also working with the Court to progressively offer eFiling and eService for additional case types and new case filings in the coming months.
The Fairfax Circuit Court takes in over 35,000 cases a year. Due to Fairfax's size, volume, and case-complexity, its Circuit Court has implemented eFiling in an effort to make filing easier and more accessible for the Virginia legal community. The implementation of eFiling with File & ServeXpress also provides cost-savings benefits to both the filers and the Court, as well as lessens the environmental and logistical impact of in-person -filing. "With Northern Virginia's notorious traffic, eFiling allows our legal community to get to the courthouse counter… from their office," observed Gerarda Culipher, Deputy Clerk of the Fairfax Circuit Court. "We do everything we can to keep the Court running to its fullest potential. Implementing eFiling is a clear way for us to make the Court more accessible and efficient."
The Court is optimistic that offering eFiling will help cases move more swiftly through the litigation life cycle, providing faster case-resolution and increasing the Court's capacity to hear cases.
To aid the transition to eFiling, File & ServeXpress is offering free eFiling training webinars as well as firmwide eFiling training sessions by request.
File & ServeXpress, the exclusive eFiling and eService provider for Fairfax Circuit Court, provides eFiling to over 1,400 courts across America. Fairfax Circuit is one of many courts in the metro DC region implementing eFiling through File & ServeXpress this year, with Maryland District Courts and the Supreme and Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia also launching eFiling with File & ServeXpress. FSX CEO Tammy Carter says of the expansion into Fairfax Circuit Court: "We're excited to work with the Fairfax Circuit Court to implement our user-friendly technology that enables legal professionals and courts to work more efficiently to provide justice to the community. We're confident that File & ServeXpress will be a valuable addition to the Court's operations."
