Cheadle brings extensive transformational financial leadership experience to support accelerated growth plans
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optelos, the leading provider of visual data management and analysis software that empowers enterprises to rapidly solve asset inspection challenges and deliver actionable business insights, announced today that Sally Cheadle, a seasoned financial executive, has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.
Optelos CEO David Tran, said, "Sally is a proven global Financial Controller with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value. I'm excited to welcome Sally to Optelos. She is a high-impact executive who brings a compelling blend of strategic and capital allocation discipline, well-honed operating skills, and transformational leadership abilities. She will be a strong partner as we execute our growth and expansion plans and improve our operating results to position Optelos for sustainable, long-term value creation."
Sally has a diverse background of experience in both public and private equity companies in a variety of industries. Sally was most recently the VP Controller of Total Safety and has held executive financial roles at Flotek Industries, Baker Hughes, and started her career as a staff auditor at Deloitte. Sally is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a BBA in Accounting and is a CPA.
About Optelos
We believe that the intelligent interpretation of visual data can deliver better business outcomes. Our patented software transforms unstructured inspection data into answers to deliver actionable insights. We enable customers to identify and remediate critical asset issues through our patented geovisual data management AI analytics platform. Optelos is the leading enterprise platform for digitalization of asset inspection and management. Utilizing patented image transformation technology, Optelos leverages AI, advanced image modeling/visualization to fully operationalize asset visual inspection. Optelos is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://optelos.com
Media Contact
Mark Bauman, Optelos, 1 4253759411, mark.bauman@optelos.com
SOURCE Optelos