After 1,273 Iterations, the patented SIG-1273 molecule was perfected and is found exclusively in Neora skincare.
DALLAS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neora, a direct-to-consumer leader in clean, performance-based skincare, hair care and wellness products, announced its newest product to be added to its permanent line. After years of research and 1,273 iterations, scientists at Signum Biosciences formulated the SIG-1273 molecule exclusively for Neora. SIG-1273 is a dual-action molecule that binds with skin cells to promote healthy skin at the cellular level. It is one of the main active ingredients in the company's flagship and bestselling Age IQ Day and Night Creams.
Neora first offered SIG-1273 Concentrated Serum for a limited-time and it sold out in weeks. Due to the high demand, the company made the decision to make the age-defying serum a permanent offering to its product line. Formulated at 5X higher concentration, this serum contains elevated levels of SIG-1273, helping skin appear brighter, firmer and smoother with a radiant healthy glow. Additionally, SIG-1273 Serum protects against collagen loss over time (which happens naturally as we age), while providing increased levels of antioxidants to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
"We're very excited about this launch as we feel it is the perfect complement to our current portfolio," said Juliana Rochelle, Director of Product Development at Neora. "It's a beautiful formula, with a high concentration of active ingredients, in a very light-weight texture for faster absorption. We understand our customers want faster visible results and this serum is the answer to that. It can be incorporated into their current beauty routine seamlessly and will help boost their results, revealing their best skin yet."
Neora partners with some of the world's top tier researchers, and internationally recognized biotechnology labs to bring consumers scientifically derived, one-of-a-kind skincare and wellness products comprised of exclusive, patented ingredients direct to consumers.
Neora was founded in 2011 and has since generated over $2B in cumulative sales, ranked #12 on Inc. 500's America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies List and #1 for consumer products category, earned a #1 spot on Beauty Inc.'s Top Sales Gains List, and earned a spot as a Direct Selling Association Top 20 member (DSA).
Read more about Neora's Advanced SIG-1273 Concentrated Serum here.
Based in Dallas, TX, Neora is a global relationship marketing company with clean, performance-based products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science. Visit http://www.neora.com for more information.
