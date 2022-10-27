Funds were raised in Frisco, TX at VISION '22, The 20's annual IT conference
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20 MSP, leading managed service provider with offices nationwide, today presented a check for $140,000 to the Coventry Reserve, an organization that provides life enrichment opportunities for adults with special needs.
The funds were raised at VISION '22, The 20 MSP's annual conference for growth-minded managed service providers. During a session featuring The 20 MSP's CEO, Tim Conkle, and the CEO of Kaseya, Fred Voccola, Conkle announced a call for donations. Voccola pledged $100k, and joining him with their own pledges were Conkle, the cybersecurity firm BLOKWORX and a number of other conference attendees.
"I'm humbled, grateful, and deeply moved by the response we got," said Conkle. "These generous contributions are going to help Coventry better serve the adults with special needs community. As the proud father of a member of this community, I can't express how thankful I am for the kindness shown by my peers — and for the tireless efforts of the Coventry Reserve. This is a very special moment for me," Conkle added.
"This timely donation has our entire organization feeling energized and hopeful about the future," said Darlene Blakey, Executive Director. "Here at the Coventry Reserve, we're currently working hard to expand our mission and bring even more opportunities to adults with special needs. The 20's call for contributions couldn't have come at a better time, and on behalf of our whole team, I'd like to thank everyone who donated. Your contributions are going to have an immediate and tangible impact."
Darlene Blakey accepted the donation on behalf of the Coventry Reserve. Pictured from left to right are: Crystal McFerran (CMO, The 20), Tim Conkle (CEO, The 20), Darlene Blakey (Executive Director, Coventry Reserve).
About The 20
The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves hundreds of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth.
About Coventry Reserve
Coventry Reserve is a day program that provides life enrichment opportunities for adults with special needs, once they no longer qualify for public school programs. Our programs promote engaged and creative learning, and are structured to address the mental, physical, social, emotional, and spiritual needs of our participants. Our low staff-to-participant ratio supports a safe and happy learning environment.
