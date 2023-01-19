Future of Video and Connected Health Summit feature speakers from Adeia, ECG, Comcast, Sinclair, OMRON, ResMed, and more
DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced topics and speakers for two virtual sessions on January 26, Future of Video and Connected Health Summit, which will focus on the effects of expanding connectivity in key areas of consumer health and entertainment. The firm's ongoing quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households show significant demand and growth in video streaming and connected health, and new product announcements from CES with continue to drive this growth in 2023.
"These sessions address technology advancements and new services in healthcare and streaming," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "The theme across consumer tech is the sheer volume of options to consider and willingness of consumers to subscribe to these emerging services."
Consumers continue spending on connected devices, higher broadband speeds, and subscriptions home services:
- 63% of US internet households own a smart TV
- 38% own a smart home device
- 87% subscribe to at least one streaming service
- 40% own a security solution, such as a security system, smart doorbell, or networked camera
- 35% own a smart watch
"Explosion of Activity: the OTT Streaming Market" addresses the challenges facing the streaming industry as video service providers introduce new business models and seek profitability. These sessions, hosted January 26 starting at 11 am CT, feature visionary speaker Serhad Doken, CTO, Adeia, and include the following panelists:
- Scott Ehrlich, Chief Innovation Officer, Sinclair Broadcast Group
- Jim Long, CEO, Didja
- David Mühle, CEO, PlayPilot
- Stacey Richman, SVP, Communications, Team Whistle
- Bart Spriester, VP, GM, Content and Streaming Providers Suite, Comcast Technology Solutions
- Jason Thibeault, Executive Director, Streaming Video Alliance
- Goutham Vinjamuri, COO, Quickplay
"Connected Health Innovation: Devices and Services" addresses the role of at-home medical and wellness devices and the use of health devices and data to empower patient care and omni-channel support care. The sessions, hosted January 26 starting at 2 pm CT, feature the visionary speaker Tony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO, Electronic Caregiver – ECG, and include the following panelists:
- Kelly Benning, President, North America, LiveMetric
- Hieu Nguyen, Director, CoE, Global Healthcare Center, FPT Software
- Drew Schiller, CEO, Validic
- Craig Smith, CEO, eBuyNow
- Mark Khachaturian, PhD, CEO, Wellvii
- Nick Knowlton, VP, Strategic Initiatives, ResMed
- Dan McCaffrey, VP, Digital Health and Software, OMRON
- David Moss, Co-Founder & CTO, Care Daily
- Brian Taylor, Senior Director, Audiology, Signia
- Brad Wiltz, Director, Medical Business, A&D Medical
Future of Video sponsors are Rapid Response Monitoring and FPT Software. Connected Health Summit sponsors are Alarm.com, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Electronic Caregiver, and Rapid Response Monitoring.
Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.
The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets. http://www.parksassociates.com
