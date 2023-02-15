Milam & Greene Whiskey is introducing the Wildlife Collection, a new limited-edition series of cask strength, single barrel whiskies that attempt to answer the question, "How does weather affect aging whiskey?" The Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection pays homage to the local Texas wildlife that thrives in these extremes. The first release of this collection is the Scorpion Single Barrel, which will be available online starting at 3:00 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, February 22 only on https://milamandgreenewhiskey.com, in addition to a limited number of bottles for sale at the distillery.
BLANCO, TEXAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milam & Greene Whiskey is introducing the Wildlife Collection, a new limited-edition series of cask strength, single barrel whiskies that attempt to answer the question, "How does weather affect aging whiskey?" – namely the exceptionally high heat, ice storms, wild temperature swings, drought, and low humidity levels that hit Texas Hill Country within the last year. The Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection pays homage to the local Texas wildlife that somehow thrives in these extremes. The first release of this collection is the Scorpion Single Barrel, which will be available online starting at 3:00 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, February 22 only on https://milamandgreenewhiskey.com, in addition to a limited number of bottles for sale at the distillery.
The whiskies in the Wildlife Collection herald from either Kentucky or Tennessee with a mash bill of 80% corn, 10% rye, and 10% malted barley before making their way down to the Lone Star State. They were aged in their respective home states for just over four years in new American oak barrels with a #4 "alligator" char level. Upon arrival at The Milam & Greene Distillery in Blanco, Texas, the barrels were placed in the rickhouse for additional aging under the stewardship of Milam & Greene master blender Heather Greene, who wanted to see how Texas weather would affect their continued aging. It just so happens that last year, the distillery experienced some of the most intense weather conditions on record.
"We are continuously experimenting to determine how Texas weather affects aging whiskey – whether it was distilled in Texas or elsewhere – and the results are quite extraordinary so far," says Milam & Greene Whiskey CEO and master blender Heather Greene. "We've noticed that the wild swings in high and low temperatures matched with low humidity here are a real ingredient in our whiskies. The Wildlife Collection, therefore, will deliver a traditional base flavor of a Kentucky or Tennessee whiskey but is tweaked and refined using Texas's natural elements like wind, sun, and humidity to affect the aging in a barrel and to make something truly special."
The Wildlife Collection: Scorpion Single Barrel Bourbon
The first release of the Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection, the Scorpion Single Barrel, is bottled at 123.3 proof, making this bourbon one of the strongest and richest barrels ever seen at Milam & Greene. The Scorpion spent 50 months in Tennessee, followed by eight months on the northside of the Milam & Greene rickhouse in Texas where it sat quietly, without rotation or climate control. Like its namesake, the scorpion, this whiskey thrived in the blazing Texas heat, where there were over 50 consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures and tremendous drought combined with low barometric pressure last summer. This left a darker, richer, more robust, and perhaps even more mysterious spirit than barrels from the same lot that stayed in Tennessee. Some might even call it an "Extreme Weather Whiskey."
The result is an intense, brooding bourbon with a deep copper color. It has rich scents of maple glazed donuts, a viscous texture with bold herbs, black pepper, candied orange peel, and tobacco flavors with a dry finish punctuated by fresh-cut lumber notes.
"Scorpion is truly a 'Texas finished, Tennessee Whiskey' that belies its age," continued Greene. "We will release more Single Barrel Wildlife Collection whiskies this year, and I expect each one to be quite different even though their lineages are all similar. I find the minutia of what happens in a cask to be some of the most fascinating and misunderstood aspects of what makes a whiskey beautiful."
Pricing and Availability
The Wildlife Collection Scorpion Single Barrel will be available for $99.99 only on the Milam & Greene website and in the distillery tasting room starting at 3:00 pm (CST) on Wednesday, February 22. This Scorpion Single Barrel had a yield of just 204 bottles, sacrificing a great deal of the original distillate back to the angel's share due to the environmental conditions in the Texas Hill Country last year. As a very limited release, once this is gone, it's gone. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bottle of the Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection will go to benefit Texas Parks & Wildlife.
About Milam & Greene
Milam & Greene Whiskey is made by some of the world's most experienced whiskey professionals, including CEO, master blender, and author, Heather Greene and 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller, Marlene Holmes. The Milam & Greene team distills in Blanco, Texas on copper pot stills as well as in Kentucky on classic column stills, using its proprietary yeast recipe and mash bill. Aging takes place in rickhouses located across four states in casks with an assortment of char levels for a variety of flavors resulting in the most thorough array of casks made and collected by any craft distiller. These casks become the ingredients from which its award-winning American whiskey range is batched to create perfection. Milam & Greene Whiskey believes in using the best people and ingredients to create delicious, award-winning whiskey for whiskey lovers. For more information visit: https://milamandgreenewhiskey.com. Connect with Milam & Greene Whiskey on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
