OneSource Virtual is a Leader in the Comprehensive Payroll Services and Digital Payroll Services market segments.
DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OneSource Virtual (OSV), a leading payroll outsourcing and co-sourcing partner for Workday customers, was identified as a Leader in multiple Payroll Services market segments today by NelsonHall, the leading global BPO analyst firm. The assessments, which are part of the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Payroll Services, include Comprehensive Payroll Capability and Digital Payroll Capability.
NelsonHall's NEAT assessments are leveraged globally by companies at the front-end of the vendor screening process to make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. Their rigorous research is widely respected for its quality and depth. Leaders are selected based on their high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet future client requirements.
OSV's positioning as a Leader in both Comprehensive Payroll Capability and Digital Payroll Capability speaks to the company's significant focus on both digital transformation and providing clients with comprehensive, scalable solutions to meet diverse needs.
NelsonHall specifically cites OSV's use of automation, intelligent OCR, RPA and proprietary software to enable Workday customers to achieve greater value from Workday Payroll as among the company's many strengths relative to other payroll vendors.
Liz Rennie, NelsonHall's HR Technology & Services Research Director, says "OneSource Virtual is a Leader in the Comprehensive Payroll Services and Digital Payroll Services market segments, supporting a breadth of service from application support to contact center services. Through specializing in Workday technology, OSV brings a wealth of complementary automation tools, app solutions and extendable platforms to support payroll, tax, garnishment and treasury as well as on-demand pay. It offers flexible engagement models and has significant payroll expertise, having been one of Workday's first payroll partners. OSV has clearly demonstrated success in simplifying payroll processing and helping improve employee experiences through maximizing client Workday investments."
"When NelsonHall speaks, companies listen," says OSV CEO Trey Campbell. "That's why it's an honor to be named a Leader in multiple payroll market segments. We have always been committed to creating a first-rate customer experience, and this achievement testifies to our team's day-in and day-out dedication to putting the customer first."
"We couldn't be happier about this positioning," says OSV CRO Courtny Cloeter. "In the minds of our customers and partners, OSV is already a leader. But for the wider marketplace, these reports say volumes about what we're capable of and the value we can bring to companies, not just across industries but globally."
About OSV
OneSource Virtual is a leading provider of Workday Services, Solutions, and Products. Founded in 2008 in Dallas, Texas, OSV operates in North America and Europe to deliver outcomes that boost productivity, improve compliance, and increase internal capacity for over 1,300 customers around the world. Since its founding, OSV has been awarded numerous accolades and has a 98% retention rate. OSV's leadership teams are composed of the most experienced professionals in their respective fields. Together they offer the expertise and deep knowledge of the global marketplace to deliver comprehensive solutions and services for HR and Finance & Accounting.
About NelsonHall
NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the "art of the possible" in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.
