Structure Law Group, LLP announced the opening of a new office branch in Austin, TX located at 7600 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX. Structure Law Group, LLP was founded in San Jose, CA and expanded over the course of two decades into to Southern California to assist the business and legal objectives for the growing needs of its business law clients.
AUSTIN, Texas, November 03, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Structure Law Group, LLP is a Silicon Valley-based business law firm that represents clients in a full range of business law services tailored to the needs of business at all stages of development, from start-ups to large public companies. Structure Law Group has decades of experience advising tech and non-tech companies both nationally and internationally which gives the firm a unique business law perspective that they bring to Austin, TX.
Austin is considered to be one of the nation's top tech hubs and the numbers back it up. According to PitchBook, there was over $5.5 billion invested by venture capital across 412 deals in 2021. That number more than doubled from the previous year. CompTIA named Austin, TX as the nation's top city for tech jobs three years in a row. Austin's title "Silicon Hills" is well deserved given the rapid expansion of its tech industry. Establishing an Austin presence is a key strategic step in growing and strengthening the firm's national footprint.
"Clients are thrilled that Structure Law Group will be able to support them locally and provide a national and international platform to facilitate growth and new business opportunities. The opening of the Austin office is the reward of the years we have spent developing a sophisticated practice and loyal client base. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Austin business law community," said Krystle Warren, the firms Executive Director.
Structure Law Group, LLP Austin office is led by experienced business attorney Austin Jackson who represents corporate and individual clients in a variety of business transaction and business litigation matters. "I am very excited to embark on this new phase of growth with Structure Law Group, LLP. Austin, Texas has proven to be a booming city for business and technology. I'm excited to be part of an entrepreneurial organization that supports our growing practice and to be able to offer our unique services to the businesses of this great city." Austin Jackson, Structure Law Group
Structure Law Group's business attorneys represented clients during the first years of the internet's popularity. In those days, the internet was a virtual Wild West. There were few if any, laws pertaining to digital communication, digital transactions, and liability issues. Many of these matters had to be sorted out before there was established case law or legislation that clarified potential disputes.
The expansion of Structure Law Group into Austin represents decades of success helping both startups and established companies secure investment funding for ventures, creating a corporate structure that would maximize their profits, and avoiding the potential legal pitfalls that can occur when new, disruptive technologies make their first appearance.
Austin, TX has become one of the most exciting landing spots for venture capitalists, investors, and tech entrepreneurs. Austin business attorneys at Structure Law Group are excited to announce this expansion into one of our country's most exciting economies.
About Structure Law Group, LLP
Structure Law Group, LLP has locations in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Austin, TX. Their attorneys are trusted advocates and advisors who provide corporate law and litigation services to startups and established businesses across a spectrum of industries throughout the country and internationally. Many of our attorneys at Structure Law Group, LLP have been selected for recognition in Super Lawyers, Northern California Rising Stars, Southern California Rising Stars, and/or have receive Martindale-Hubbell®, AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated 5.0 out of 5.0. Their services include investment financing, business litigation, mergers and acquisitions, employment law, creditor and debtor rights, commercial real estate, and cryptocurrency. The firm is committed to providing affordable top-quality legal representation to new and established businesses.
For more information about the firm please go to http://www.structurelaw.com, or contact us as shown below:
Krystle Warren, Executive Director
Structure Law Group, LLP
(408) 441-7500
For more information about employment opportunities at Structure Law Group, LLP please visit https://www.structurelaw.com/careers.html
Media Contact
Krystle Warren, Structure Law Group, LLP, 1 4084417500, kwarren@structurelaw.com
SOURCE Structure Law Group, LLP