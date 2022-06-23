With customers and robots successfully operating in the market, Apptronik looks to scale its vision to make robots a centralized tool for humanity across critical industries
AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apptronik, an Austin-based robotics company specializing in the development of versatile, mobile robotic systems that can work alongside humans, announced today that it raised $14.6 million in a Seed Round, including Capital Factory, Grit Ventures, Perot Jain and other strategic investors.
This funding will go toward fulfilling the company's current customer orders while accelerating the commercialization of one of the industry's first mass-produced humanoid robots capable of working alongside humans. Apptronik is positioned to scale its deep portfolio of safe, intelligent, versatile, and adaptable robotic technology for unstructured environments across enterprises. Already, the company has delivered many successful human-centered robots to the marketplace, several of which currently operate inside Fortune 50 enterprises including manufacturing, automotive, supply chain, defense and more.
Apptronik's core mission is to build robots that are teammates for humankind. While many companies are developing special purpose robots to handle a narrow set of tasks and applications, Apptronik is focusing on general purpose robots that can perform a wide range of tasks in a world designed for humans. Apptronik robots are not only brilliantly engineered, but beautifully designed to work intuitively with humans. Apptronik robots complement the human workforce in tasks such as supply chain operations, facility inspections, and other laborious or dangerous tasks. This approach will be seen later this summer when the company announces its latest robot to fulfill current customer orders.
"We're approaching an inflection point where enormous market demand and commercial viability are driving rapid technological adoption," said Jeff Cardenas, CEO and co-founder of Apptronik. "We face critical realities in our labor market, supply chain and environment. We're giving people real-world tools to improve the future of work and accelerate economic recovery. The future is here."
"Massive productivity and supply chain challenges are hitting every major industry," Jennifer Gill Roberts of Grit Ventures says, "but industrial automation advances are starting to make a difference. Given geopolitical tensions and the state of the American economy, general purpose robotics are now mission critical. We are proud to support Apptronik as it leads Texas and the nation in this space."
Apptronik is on a mission to build one of the world's leading robotics companies right here in the United States. Its goal is to prove the benefits of robots working alongside humans – versus replacing them – to assist in jobs and enable a better quality of life. This has helped the company recruit top talent looking to see their innovations come to market now, including leaders from Tesla, Apple, Meta, Honeywell and more. Apptronik is actively hiring to expand its team. To learn more about careers at Apptronik, visit https://apptronik.com/careers/.
About Apptronik:
Apptronik is an award-winning robotics company that has built a platform to deliver and scale a variety of general-purpose robots. The company was founded in 2016 out of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin, with a mission to leverage innovative technology for the betterment of society. Its goal is to introduce the next generation of robots that will change the way people live and work, while tackling some of our world's largest challenges.
Media Contact
Samantha Stone, Apptronik, 617-365-5829, apptronik@meetkickstand.com
SOURCE Apptronik