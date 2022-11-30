Top-ranked national marketing conference series invites local marketers of all levels to explore 30+ sessions presented by professionals from Spotify, SiriusXM, CNN and more
DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
Digital Summit Dallas is a two-day, in-person conference that showcases marketing industry thought leaders who will present the current trends in today's marketing sector. From renowned global leaders – like Spotify, SiriusXM, CNN, Salesforce and more – to local and regional experts, each 30-minute speaking session offers highly curated content formatted as an instructional "how to," providing attendees with breakthrough strategies and actionable insights immediately applicable to their businesses. The conference is open to all levels of marketing personnel, from campus hires to industry professionals with 40+ years of experience.
WHO
For attendees seeking guidance for honing specific skills, Digital Summit also offers its signature 4-hour deep dive courses known as Masterclasses. This year, Digital Summit Dallas will feature several Masterclasses led by premier thought leaders, including:
- "Building the Brand Trifecta: Develop the Three Key Messaging Components That Win More Work," with Kate DiLeo, Kate DiLeo Branding
- "Advanced Email Marketing: Tactics to Build Robust Email Programs," with Michael Barber, Brand Consultant and Marketing Strategist
- "Organizing Your Digital Properties to Connect Data to Business Decisions," with Colleen Harris, Sincro
Digital Summit Dallas will feature speaker sessions from prominent brands including:
- "Building Creative Habits That Lead to Better Marketing," presented by Jenny Haggard, Spotify
- "Cutting Through the Noise: 5 Tactics to Elevate Your Digital Strategy," presented by Michael Epstein, Cinematic Music Group
- "Crossing The Sonic Color Line: Strategies for Sonic Diversity," presented by Steve Keller, SiriusXM
- "Building Advocates with Experiences," presented by Cliff Seal, Salesforce
- "Mindful Communication for Remote Work Success," presented by Upasna Gautam, CNN
- "Integrating Your Brand into the Customer Experience," presented by Jennifer Schuder, State Fair of Texas
- "How to Meet Your Customers Where They Are," presented by Cheryl Mills Knight, Kendar Scott
Other notable presentations at Digital Summit Dallas include:
- "Purpose-Driven SEO: A Modern SEO Strategy that Any Company Can Apply," presented by Dale Bertrand, Fire&Spark
- "Believe in the Data: Taking the Fear Out of Google Analytics 4," presented by Colleen Harris, Sincro
- "Building the Brand Trifecta: Develop the 3 Key Messaging Components of a Brand That Wins More Work," presented by Kate DiLeo, Kate DiLeo Branding
- "Content-First Omnichannel Planning," presented by Patty Radford Henderson, Annum
- "Emotion and the Customer Journey: Go Beyond the NPS to Improve Your Customer Experience," presented by Michelle Stinson Ross, Feelalytics
- "Must-Have Automated Email Campaigns for Every Organization," presented by Michael Barber, Brand Consultant and Marketing Strategist
- "Demystifying the Metaverse: Future-Proof Your Marketing Plans, Now DeLorean Free," presented by Joe Cox, The Pop-Marketer
The headlining keynote speaker at Digital Summit Dallas will be Jenny Haggard, Spotify's Senior Global Creative Strategist. Presenting "Building Creative Habits That Lead to Better Marketing," Haggard explains why creativity is an often overlooked but critical part of any marketing campaign, shares four sources of creativity and demonstrates how to use habits to drive impact.
To enable attendees to share ideas and insights after the sessions, Digital Summit Dallas will also feature several networking opportunities including coffee breaks, catered lunches and opening and closing receptions.
Digital Summit Series features an extensive network of standout sponsors who attend each Digital Summit conference on-site, offering innovative products and services for branding, merchandising, email and SEO marketing, marketing and advertising automation, digital communications, digital experiences and measurement, among others. Digital Summit Dallas sponsors include Pantheon, GoDaddy Pro, Sitecore, ChannelMix, Medium Giant, Talkwalker, RollWorks, Media Shark, Optimizely, Factoreal, Datawrkz, Metric Marketing, Tonic3, illumin, SwagChimp, African-American Marketing Association and devIT.
To view a complete list of speakers, presentation topics and sponsors, go to:
https://dallas.digitalsummit.com/2022/agenda/
WHEN/WHERE
Digital Summit Dallas will take place Wed., December 7, 2022 - Thur., December 8, 2022.
Irving Convention Center
Grand Ballroom, Level 4
500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039| (866) 331-3609
To purchase passes, go to: https://dallas.digitalsummit.com/tickets/
About Digital Summit Series
The Digital Summit Series is "Where Marketers Stay on Top of Their Game." Since 2008, the annual national conference series is held in 18 U.S. cities and features highly curated, engaging content about the newest and most relevant topics in marketing – including email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more – presented by speakers from many of the most creative companies and innovative brands. Each two-day Digital Summit features working sessions formatted as instructional, "how to" talks that cover a specific topic to provide marketers with practical, actionable tactics that can be immediately applied to their own efforts. Produced by Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative tools and services for associations that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, Digital Summit Series each year attracts 15,000+ marketing professionals at all experience levels who seek to further their professional development and career networking in the ever-changing and evolving digital ecosystem for marketing communications. For more information, go to https://digitalsummit.com/ and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
