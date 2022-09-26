Author shares the personal story of escaping abuse and facing cultural stigma
SAN ANTONIO, Texas , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Janie Peña Menchaca spent her childhood growing up in San Antonio's West Side "barrio" (neighborhood) in the 1950s and 1960s. It was there that she had years of adventures in her quest to 'find' God. Those formative years made a deep impression on her and shaped much of her life in the barrio and beyond.
In her new book "Christ with Me in the Barrio and Beyond: Reflections on a Mexican American Woman's Spiritual Journey," Menchaca chronicles her life, her spiritual journey, and how she escaped abuse to enjoy a happy, fulfilling life.
Menchaca's happy childhood and teenage years ended abruptly when she was kicked out of her home at the age of 18 and ostracized by her family. Months later, she found herself pregnant and unwed, and, eventually, in an abusive marriage. She was a victim of "machismo," the attitude that men must be dominant over women.
"I want my story to be a source of hope and healing for those who are experiencing abuse," Menchaca said, "whether it be physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual. There is no shame in seeking help and counseling and walking away from a dangerous relationship."
Janie credits her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for getting her through the darkest time of her life.
The blend of Menchaca's rich Mexican American heritage, her Catholic experiences, and her sorrows and challenges that connected the dots as an adult to knowing her beloved savior, merge to become a delicately woven message of love, faith and hope. Menchaca hopes that readers will have a deeply emotional connection with her story. She wants to share that God's immense, unfathomable, and unconditional love is for everyone—no matter one's cultural, ethnic or religious background.
"Christ with Me in the Barrio and Beyond: Reflections on a Mexican American Woman's Spiritual Journey"
By Janie Peña Menchaca
About the author
Janie Peña Menchaca is a native of San Antonio, Texas. She received her bachelor's degree in organizational administration from St. Mary's University. In her spare time, she enjoys exercising, gardening, and traveling with her husband, Abel. She loves hosting dinners for friends and loved ones. She is an avid reader and thinks she's an expert at sudoku.
