FRESNO, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their Dallas-Fort Worth offices collectively ranked #8 on the Dallas Business Journal's list of North Texas' Largest Staffing Agencies, based on hours billed in 2021.
This annual list is designed to recognize top firms in the north Texas staffing market that provide temporary workers for clients and have a physical location in at least one of the following counties: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Hill, Johnson, Kaufman, McLennan, Navarro, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise. To develop their ranking, the Dallas Business Journal surveyed nearly 150 staffing agencies who opted into their surveys and met eligibility requirements.
By expanding their offerings, adding a new office in downtown Dallas, and focusing on service excellence, the DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) PrideStaff teams earned a top-ten spot in the ranking for the second time in the past three years. The following offices were in included:
- Fort Worth, Owner/Strategic-Partner Jeff Edwards
- DFW Mid-Cities, Owner/Strategic-Partner John Merrill
- Dallas Downtown, Owner/Strategic-Partner Victoria Burke
- North Dallas, Owners/Strategic-Partners Amy Linn and Julie Vicic
"I'm thrilled that, despite the challenges we all experienced in 2021, our Dallas-Fort Worth offices once again ranked #8 in an incredibly competitive market," stated PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "Amy, Julie, Jeff, John, Victoria, and their respective teams, have worked tirelessly over the past year to deliver great results and an amazing customer experience for their clients and candidates.
"Making this list in a major metro area like DFW is a testament to the power of living our mission, to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' in the local communities our offices serve," continued Heaton. "Having achieved both this recognition for growth, as well as ClearlyRated's coveted 10-Year Diamond Awards for client and talent satisfaction, is impressive – and proves our Dallas-Fort Worth offices are doing things right."
About the Dallas Business Journal
Founded in 1977, the Dallas Business Journal is the premier source for local business news, research and events in Dallas-Fort Worth. From breaking news to live events, the Business Journal serves its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
