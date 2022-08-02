Bellerjeau, previously a corporate partner in Morrison Foerster's Washington, D.C. office, rejoins firm in Austin from prominent in-house role at Fortune 500® company
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce that Lauren Bellerjeau has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Corporate Department, based in Austin. Bellerjeau brings extensive in-house and private practice corporate experience, with a particular focus on representing clients on M&A transactions in the technology and real estate investment trust (REIT) industries.
Bellerjeau was a corporate partner in Morrison Foerster's Washington, D.C. office for approximately five years prior to joining onsemi in March 2020, a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies recognized as a Fortune 500® company and included in the S&P 500® index, as Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel. While at onsemi, she gained valuable experience managing a variety of corporate, commercial and compliance matters, including serving as the company's Chief Privacy Officer and overseeing the company's international legal departments in the APAC and EMEA regions.
Bellerjeau also has significant experience in private practice representing both buy-side and sell-side clients on complex and transformative U.S. and cross-border combination and commercial transactions in a variety of industries, with a particular focus on technology, REITs, government contracting and defense, life sciences, and manufacturing. She has also regularly counseled REITs and other companies with significant real estate holdings or real estate management businesses on complex restructuring and roll-up transactions, particularly in contemplation of initial public offerings, large equity investments, or strategic transactions.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lauren back to MoFo. She is an outstanding and highly regarded M&A lawyer whose combination of in-house and private practice experience is a perfect fit for our M&A and REIT practices," said Eric McCrath, co-chair of Morrison Foerster's Global Corporate Department. "Lauren's presence expands the bench strength of our public company M&A and REIT practices, while further bolstering our core strength in the tech M&A space. Her addition also expands our corporate capabilities on the ground in Austin."
Morrison Foerster's Austin office opened in early March 2022 and focuses on providing companies, including emerging growth companies, and investors in the technology, life sciences, and healthcare sectors, access to a full-service platform and global network, with an initial focus on IP litigation and transactional matters. Bellerjeau is the firm's seventh partner in Austin, and the office's fourth corporate partner alongside Steven Tyndall, John Hensley, and Shannon Sibold. Bellerjeau's arrival also underscores the continued growth of Morrison Foerster's global Corporate Department. She is the ninth corporate partner to join the firm since the start of this year, following the additions of Matthew Ferry, Michael Glaser, Daphne Higgs, Mike LaPlante, Paul Navarro, Derek Steingarten, Teresa Tate, as well as Steven Tyndall.
"My in-house experience was incredibly rewarding and will be extremely valuable as I rejoin the Morrison Foerster partnership," said Bellerjeau. "I look forward to working with colleagues, old and new, to advise clients in the tech and REIT industries on their most complex corporate transactions. I'm also excited to join MoFo's recently established Austin office and look forward to contributing to its growth in the months and years ahead."
Prior to joining Morrison Foerster in 2015, Bellerjeau was a partner at another leading law firm, where she represented a wide variety of publicly and privately held companies in corporate and securities transactions, with a particular emphasis on M&A. While at Morrison Foerster, Bellerjeau was recognized by leading legal publications and directories, including The Legal 500 US for Real Estate Investment Trusts and M&A: Large Deals ($1billion+). She is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Pennsylvania.*
*Not yet admitted in Texas.
