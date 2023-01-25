The 2023 State of Social & User-Generated Content (SOSUGC) report found consumers trust authentic, unpaid reviews from real customers more than any other type of content. According to consumers, the most trustworthy content is Authentic User-Generated Content (UGC), followed by Creators, Brand Content, Influencers, and Staged UGC. In general, all types of content can play a role in influencing the marketing funnel by driving awareness, interest, and consideration for a brand or product.