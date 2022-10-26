UniverSum Teleservice Delivers Cloud Solutions that Operate Seamlessly across Multi-Vendor Telephone Answering Systems and Applications, as well as Funding Certain User Associations' Efforts in Enhancing Member Benefits
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnviSource announced today the successful deployment of its new initiative, UniverSum Teleservice. UniverSum Teleservice extends Company's new Intelligent Transformation beyond Intelligent Automation™ strategy to the teleservice/telephone answering service (TAS) industry with the objective of transforming and establishing employee excellence, customer loyalty and business productivity.
As an industry, teleservices face a series of challenges and threats including the entry of larger competitors to their markets, AI-driven technologies and automation, labor shortages and costs to name a few. Many teleservice providers have started to realize the benefits of AI, new technologies, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud services. However, they are confronted with the cost and complexity of solutions, the resources required to maintain and use such solutions, and integration barriers across multi-vendor systems and software products.
"The rollout of UniverSum Teleservice focuses on directly addressing TAS industry challenges," said Francisca Crous-Alegria, OnviSource Chief Revenue Officer. "It empowers the industry by offering an ecosystem of unified and enterprise-wide solutions combined with industry knowledge, best practices and education; collectively provided by a partnership program between a consortium of TAS vendors, service providers and users associations."
UniverSum Teleservice delivers intelligent transformation to the TAS industry by providing Intellecta TeleServ, making AI-driven quality assurance (QA), analytics and automation highly affordable and available to industry users. Offered as cloud services, Intellecta TeleServ is easy to deploy and use. TAS customers such as Billie Clarke's Answering Service and CallCenterUSA, who have deployed the solution, have experienced a dramatic improvement in their QA process and agent performance. Intellecta TeleServ operates across answering systems from multiple vendors, delivering the promise of unified applications. Improving agent performance will address labor shortages and costs to some extent by making existing agents highly productive and satisfied employees.
UniverSum Teleservice furthers industry unification by continuously integrating with a variety of TAS enterprise applications and adding them to its consortium of value-oriented vendors such as PeoplePraise, Joon and other resources. Such unification will assist TAS providers with integrated products at a lower cost of acquisition and usage.
Finally, and to expand the industry unification, UniverSum Teleservice initiatives will engage OnviSource to invest and collaborate with national and regional user associations in the development of industry knowledge systems, best practice publications and guidelines, educational materials and webinars.
UniverSum Teleservice offers a win-win-win situation for TAS service providers, vendors and user associations. Teleservice providers will benefit from highly affordable and unified technologies to increase productivity and competitiveness. They will also be supported by valuable industry knowledge, training, and best practices from user associations. TAS vendors will be able to expand their revenues through partnership with other vendors and access to their customer bases. User associations will benefit from OnviSource funding and collaboration with each other to develop and lead the industry with insightful publications, training and best practices.
About OnviSource
For more than 17 years, OnviSource has enabled small-to-large companies across a broad range of industries to achieve improvements in workforce performance, customer experience, and business processes. Today, OnviSource does this by offering software and cloud solutions for Intelligent Transformation Beyond Intelligent Automation™ to help customers achieve employee excellence, customer loyalty and business productivity; the three most impactful areas of any company. OnviSource delivers its solutions with the commitment to make the solutions fit customers' specific needs; functionally, operationally and financially.
Company's Intelligent Transformation strategy is delivered by ia.UniverSum™, a broad range of progressive, Intelligent Automation (IA) solutions working in harmony to achieve holistic optimization across organizations. UniverSum IA solutions are powered by iMachine™, the OnviSource proprietary hyperautomation platform consisting of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, multi-level relational deep mining, conversational AI, analytics engines, and low-code/no-code robotic process automation and business process automation (RPA/BPA).
ia.UniverSum's highly affordable solutions, offered as SaaS/cloud services or software, consist of AI-Driven Multichannel Interaction Analytics (including Desktop Analytics), Customer Survey, RPA/BPA, Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA), Intelligent Call Routing (ICR), embedded call recording and screen capture, and all-inclusive Teleservice-TAS Customer Engagement Management.
OnviSource makes solutions fit customers' specific needs using its unique pre-and-post sale programs that include consultation, proof-of-concept, on-boarding and hands-on operation assistance as well as a series of customer loyalty programs beyond conventional support programs.
OnviSource is headquartered in Plano, Texas (North Dallas area).
