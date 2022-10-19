Sagora Senior Living was among Fortune's Best Workplaces in Aging Services
FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sagora Senior Living was the 15th-best workplace in the aging services field by Fortune Magazine as part of its 2022 award cycle.
Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces Awards seek to honor companies that maintain a great workplace culture, where team members are committed to meaningful roles and driving positive change.
"It is an honor to place in Fortune's Best Workplaces in Aging Services," Sagora Senior Living President Bryan McCaleb said. "We strive to create a team-oriented workplace culture where team members have fun and are proud to be a part of the Sagora Senior Living family. In such a dynamic industry, having that kind of culture leads to success in each community."
Sagora Senior Living is among the nation's Top-50 senior housing providers and is built upon a Resident First philosophy. The company operates more than 55 senior living communities with Cottages, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care living options. Sagora Senior Living's communities span 11 states: Texas, California, Oklahoma, Illinois, New York, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, North Dakota, Alabama and Mississippi. For additional information, please visit Sagora.com.
