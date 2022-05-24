Edvina will support Smith's purchasing activities in the region and globally
HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Edvina Svalkunaite to the position of Director of Purchasing, EMEA. In this role, she will support Smith's purchasing initiatives in EMEA and beyond.
"Smith proves that opportunities are endless, and this industry is extremely enthusiastic," said Edvina. "I am very excited to start this position and continue contributing to the growth of the EMEA region."
Edvina joined Smith's Amsterdam office as a Senior Procurement Specialist in 2020. Her six-plus years of experience in electronic-component procurement and emphasis on international business and communication will inform her efforts to drive growth and support Smith's strategic partnerships in the region.
"Edvina is the definition of a lead-by-example buyer," said Mike Pursley, Vice President of Global Purchasing at Smith. "We want everyone in the Smith purchasing organization to buy and think strategically, and that's exactly what she does best. We are excited to see the future of procurement in Europe with a lead-by-example director working locally in Amsterdam."
"In addition to Edvina's work ethic and attention to detail, her communication and relationship-building skills are the best in class," added Todd Snow, Vice President of Global Purchasing at Smith. "Edvina's buy-in to our global purchasing initiatives and her ability to work closely with Smith's suppliers and internal trading teams will help Smith continue to strengthen our purchasing activities in Europe."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
