Round Rock ISD selects Austin home shopping network as a Business Champion in Education
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC is the 2022 Business Champion in Education for Round Rock ISD, as nominated by the school district.
The awards are designed to recognize businesses' significant contributions to improve education and college and career opportunities and workforce readiness for the community.
The Austin-based home shopping network and ecommerce site was nominated for the award for their participation in the Fashion Collective initiative at Round Rock ISD. Together, the network and school district are helping prepare young entrepreneurs for the fashion industry. Students learn about the entire development cycle and get to participate by learning how to create their own designs.
"The Fashion Collective Competition exposes students to the guts of the fashion industry," says Michelle Long, Director of CSR for Shop LC. "Students receive real world experience, an opportunity to earn, and a fantastic narrative for their college application or resume."
For the upcoming school year, Shop LC is expanding the program to the entire Austin-area, welcoming high school and college students with an interest in pursuing fashion. The program will include over $10,000 in cash prizes, summer internship opportunities, and a chance for student designs to appear on the network. Round Rock ISD was the pioneer partner in the program.
For more information, visit http://www.shoplc.com/fashioncollective.html.
Media Contact
Darren Bogus, Shop LC, 5129033021, darren.bogus@shoplc.com
SOURCE Shop LC