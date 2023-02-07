Cloud-Based Intellecta™ Hyper Analytics from OnviSource Utilizes Automation and Complex AI/Machine Learning for Analysis Beyond Conventional Analytics to Discover, Analyze and Score Both Professional and Soft Skills.
PLANO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnviSource announced today that CallCenterUSA, a provider of 24/7 live answering and contact center services, has successfully deployed OnviSource Intellecta Hyper Analytics solution delivered as Cloud/SaaS. Driven by speech technologies, automated analytics and powered by AI machine learning, Intellecta enables the teleservices provider to holistically analyze, score and manage quality assurance (QA) and agent performance for 100% of interactions with minimal human effort.
CallCenterUSA selected Intellecta as they determined it to be the only viable, AI-driven, and automated QA solution for the teleservices industry, and followed an extensive proof-of-concept process validating the solution's performance. A free, 30-day onboarding program offered by OnviSource made Intellecta solutions fit the provider's specific needs.
Furthermore, and as part of the OnviSource UniverSum™ Teleservice strategy to unify teleservice applications from multiple vendors, OnviSource delivered Intellecta's integration with the PeoplePraise agent engagement and dashboards product used by CallCenterUSA, providing a unified and holistic agent performance management solution.
CallCenterUSA recognized that manual QA practices significantly limit the number of interactions that can be processed, and that manual QA is inadequate for effectively measuring and scoring agent performance, skills and client satisfaction for all interactions with end customers. Intellecta has empowered CallCenterUSA with the ability to rapidly and automatically evaluate and score agent performance beyond conventional key performance indicators (KPIs). Utilizing Intellecta's intelligently automated technologies allows teleservices providers to effectively measure silence as well as hard and soft skills and quickly pinpoint training and development for low-performing agents while recognizing and rewarding top performers, thus improving both employee and customer satisfaction overall. Automated QA evaluations and scoring for 100% of calls are immediately and accurately performed by Intellecta with consistency and without bias. Results are readily available for use by managers and QA personnel.
Proper discovery of soft skills such as empathy, professionalism, cordiality, politeness, etc., by automated analytics requires highly advanced AI technologies such as Machine Learning and Deep Learning (ML/DL). Intellecta uses its own proprietary and multiengine AI, called iMachine™, to provide accurate analysis of soft skills. Furthermore, Intellecta Multilevel Relational Deep Mining Analytics is capable of deeper, multilevel mining to discover the purpose of customer calls, reasons for calls, customer reactions to agent resolutions and such, providing management with a full picture of what really is happening during interactions with customers.
"We now have actionable knowledge at our fingertips to determine improvement programs with targeted training that will impact agent adherence, skills, performance and professionalism," said CallCenterUSA Director of Operations, Kurt Duncan. "We have the data needed to train and motivate each agent through performance-based incentive programs that can contribute to their success and happiness, ultimately prolonging agent retention rates and resulting in high-performing agents that deliver a higher quality of service."
Intellecta business intelligence (BI) reports deliver results of analytics in correlation to a wide variety of other KPIs (work shifts, call volume, talk time, etc.) and can present agent performance individually or in comparison with other agents such as top and bottom level performers.
"AI and automation technologies are no longer costly or a threat to telephone answering and teleservice providers, but cost-effectively increase their business productivity and agent performance in a significant way," explains OnviSource Chief Revenue Officer, Francisca Crous-Alegria. "The use of our Intellecta also delivers agent satisfaction and retention to mitigate teleservice providers' challenges with labor costs, performance and retention."
Intellecta is part of the UniverSum Teleservice strategy from OnviSource which offers AI-driven, automated analytics across multivendor systems with initiatives to unify telephone answering service industry vendors, service providers and user associations. UniverSum Teleservice delivers cloud solutions that operate seamlessly across multivendor telephone answering systems and applications as well as funding certain user associations' efforts in enhancing member benefits.
About CallCenterUSA
CallCenterUSA has been delivering world-class answering, messaging and call center services to businesses large and small for more than 30 years. The company has pioneered many of the concepts that are now commonplace in the industry through high standards and professionalism that have earned high marks with clients.
CallCenterUSA is a closely held US-based company that provides the best in call center services that are professional, experienced and cost effective. Visit the company website at http://www.callcenterusa.us.
About OnviSource
For more than 18 years, OnviSource has enabled small-to-large companies across a broad range of industries to achieve improvements in workforce performance, customer experience and business processes. Today, OnviSource does this by offering software and cloud solutions for "Intelligent Transformation Beyond Intelligent Automation™" to help customers achieve employee excellence, customer loyalty and business productivity; the three most impactful areas of any company. OnviSource delivers its solutions with the commitment to make the solutions fit customers' specific needs; functionally, operationally and financially.
Company's Intelligent Transformation strategy is delivered by ia.UniverSum™, a broad range of progressive, intelligent automation (IA) solutions working in harmony to achieve holistic optimization across organizations. ia.UniverSum IA solutions are powered by iMachine, the OnviSource proprietary hyperautomation platform consisting of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, multilevel relational deep mining, conversational AI, analytics engines, and low-code/no-code robotic process automation and business process automation (RPA/BPA).
ia.UniverSum highly affordable solutions, offered as SaaS/cloud services or software, consist of AI-driven hyper analytics (including desktop analytics), customer survey, RPA/BPA, intelligent virtual agent (IVA), intelligent call routing (ICR), embedded call recording and screen capture, and all-inclusive teleservice/telephone answering service customer engagement management.
OnviSource makes solutions fit customers' specific needs using its unique pre-and-post sale programs that include consultation, proof-of-concept, on-boarding and hands-on operation assistance as well as a series of customer loyalty programs beyond conventional support programs.
OnviSource is headquartered in Plano, Texas (North Dallas area).
