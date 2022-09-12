September is National Skin Care Awareness Month – With Herbacin hand creams, there's lots to celebrate!
DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Herbacin®, the family-run German beauty company that has been producing botanically-based skin care products for over 100 years, is celebrating National Skin Care Awareness Month with its line of hand creams. Even the roughest hands can become soft and beautiful again with Herbacin Hand Creams – Original, Soft, Intensive Moisture, and Unscented.
Herbacin's time-tested classic Original Hand Cream, with proven triple action, soothes, nourishes and protects hard-working hands with the healing powers of camomile. With glycerin moisturizers, Herbacin's Original Hand Cream repairs skin, making it softer and smoother without leaving a greasy film. Acting like an invisible glove, it provides optimal defense against daily environmental impact.
With protective and moisturizing ingredients such as vitamin E, vegetable glycerin and provitamin B5, the Soft Hand Cream extra gentle formula is absorbed immediately, making hands feel and look smoother while delivering soothing hydration to help keep the skin from drying out. It also includes skin-relaxing camomile, emollient allantoin and safflower oil with its high content of linoleic acid to boost the quality and appearance of skin, for an incomparably soft touch.
Developed for especially dry and rough skin, the Intensive Moisture Hand Cream combines daily protection with improved moisture retention in any climate. Active natural ingredients of aloe vera and camomile combine with vitamin E and vegetable glycerin in a PEG-free formulation which protects the skin from drying out while improving its elasticity. Intensely nourishing, it delivers much-needed moisture to particularly stressed areas of the skin, including hands, elbows and knees.
The triple action, hypo-allergenic formula of the Unscented Hand Cream combines the healing properties of natural camomile extract, the moisturizing benefits of natural glycerin, with the protection of natural silicone. Also containing allantoin known for its anti-irritant properties, this quickly absorbed, non-greasy cream soothes and smooths sensitive skin.
Long before natural cosmetics became popular, Herbacin products were known and sought after for their quality and efficacy. Now, the brand has grown to become a complete natural face, hand, body, and hair care program, with all the products researched, developed, and produced at Herbacin's own production facilities and research labs in Germany.
About Herbacin
Founded in the heart of Germany in 1905, Herbacin created a very distinctive brand early on that still has its roots in nature. Cultivating its own plants and herbs for decades, the entire Herbacin line goes through dermatological testing at the company's facility in Wutha-Farnroda, Germany. This European botanically-based skin, hair and body care line is highly regarded for its commitment to product excellence and integrity. The full line includes: Herbacin Hand, Body and Lip Balms, The Wellness Line, Facial Care, Intensive Moisture, Shampoos and Shower Gels, Foot Care, and the Camouflage Men's Line. Herbacin products are kind to your skin and the environment. Herbacin is strictly against animal testing and unnecessary chemical additives. Produced locally, selecting fruits, essential oils, butter, spices or herbs, including from organic cultivation within the local region, together with all of the packaging 100 percent recyclable.
