FRISCO, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Sommelier Guild is the only North American sommelier education program to be granted the Gerard Basset Foundation Scholarship for 2022. The prestigious scholarship, which focuses on global diversity, equity & inclusion for wine professionals, is awarded based on the quality of education and the inclusion efforts exemplified by wine and sommelier education programs across the world.
The Gerard Basset Foundation selects a limited group of sommelier education programs that conduct educational programs, which fit within the foundation's mandate to "fund diversity & inclusivity education programmes in wine, spirits & hospitality globally."
Educational programs at the International Sommelier Guild are helping make a material difference in the world of wine by educating individuals from all different backgrounds. No matter where a student comes from, if they have the talent and the skill, they are welcome at the International Sommelier Guild. Unfortunately, this is still not the norm throughout the industry.
Students love attending the International Sommelier Guild. The website features countless reviews from students who have completed the challenging program.
"Having just completed the online IWC program and its final exam, I would highly recommend the course to anyone interested in pursuing wine knowledge, whether professionally or as a hobby! It is comprehensive, easy to follow and totally adaptable to your own schedule and timeline, but don't get me wrong, it is a challenging course! The staff proved to be available and helpful throughout the course as well making it easy to ask questions or seek guidance without ever feeling intrusive or like I was asking a "dumb" question. I've already started the AWC online course and can't wait to delve even further into my studies with ISG."
Chef Jim Spurlin, ISG Intermediate Sommelier
Those looking to learn more about the International Sommelier Guild and why they have been selected by the Gerard Basset Foundation are encouraged to visit: https://www.internationalsommelier.com/
About International Sommelier Guild:
Established in 1982 the international Sommelier Guild is a global provider of Sommelier, Oenology and Wine Business education. The ISG is affiliated with governments, constantly expanding list of host schools, universities, and distributors includes locations throughout America, as well as Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. The ISG offers the most comprehensive, structured multi-disciplined education including full oenology, wine management & business and nutrition programs. The ISG is the only Sommelier, Oenology and Wine school that created and published standardized Curriculum, its' own learning materials, text books, as well as a cutting edge technology for online and live on line learning. The ISG was proclaimed as the best sommelier adulation for professionals by Liquor.com. For more information: https://www.internationalsommelier.com/wine/.
