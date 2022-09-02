As a Leading Post-Purchase eCommerce Platform, AfterShip's SOC 2 Compliance Ensures Customer Data is Protected
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AfterShip, a leading post-purchase and shipment tracking platform for eCommerce businesses, today announced that it has completed the SOC 2 Type 1 examination and is officially SOC 2 compliant.
SOC (System and Organization Controls) 2 is widely recognized as one of the tech industry's most important and rigorous compliance standards related to managing customer data. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 evaluates various criteria related to controls and processes for how a company manages customer data based on Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. AfterShip's certification puts them at the forefront of enterprise data security with the likes of Salesforce, Shopify, and Magento.
"Expectations for information security, both from businesses and consumers, have never been higher. And that's a good thing," said Teddy Chan, CEO and co-founder of AfterShip. "For us, that means it's imperative that we comply with the highest standards for information security. And now that we've been officially certified as SOC 2 Type 1 compliant, the wheels are in motion for SOC 2 Type 2."
As part of the attestation process, an independent auditor verifies the existence of AfterShip's system description and the internal controls designed and implemented to meet the requirements based on selected Trust Services Criteria. The SOC 2 Type 1 attestation report covers AfterShip's tracking, returns, and Automizely Marketing products.
By becoming SOC 2 compliant, AfterShip demonstrates to the market that it has made a serious commitment to compliance and that its internal processes and controls are suitable for managing customer data for enterprise clients working at the highest levels of information security.
For more information about AfterShip and its eCommerce business solutions, please visit https://www.aftership.com/.
About AfterShip
Founded in 2012, AfterShip is a post-purchase platform that helps companies improve the consumer experience, increase revenue, and build brand loyalty. With more than 10,000 customers, AfterShip is used by leading marketplaces such as eBay, Wish, and Etsy, as well as iconic brands such as IKEA, Aesop, TOMS, and Gymshark. AfterShip offers branded shipment tracking, notifications, returns, and exchanges, leading to increased sales and fewer WISMO tickets. Integrating with more than 980 carriers worldwide, AfterShip is the solution of choice for multinational organizations or those looking to grow internationally.
About Automizely Marketing
Part of the AfterShip family of services and one of the most highly-ranked e-commerce marketing apps in the Shopify app store, Automizely Marketing builds eCommerce automation solutions that close the gaps in the online consumer journey. It focuses on the pre-purchase arena that was incubated in AfterShip, a leader in the post-purchase field for e-commerce merchants. Together with other pre-purchase products, Automizely Marketing enables merchants to deploy e-commerce solutions that power the customer journey from awareness to acquisition and beyond. Automizely Marketing complies with GDPR law and has ISO 27001 certification, the world's most rigorous standard for managing information security and privacy.
