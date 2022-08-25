To bring innovation and smart intelligence, Samson partnered with Unvired to build a Hybrid App that enables Samson customers to perform self-service guided rope inspections with seamless data integration. The key customer benefits include predictable reliable performance, cost savings, and deeper insights about rope usage and retirements.
HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unvired Inc, a Houston-based Digital Solutions provider announced today that its customer, Samson Rope Technologies, Inc. has been named the Runner-up in IDC's Future Enterprise Best in Future of Customer Experience North America Awards. Recognized for effectively transforming the way customer-related initiatives are done, Samson has demonstrated a keen understanding of the evolving nature of the relationship between customers and brands and the role of technology to support this evolution.
According to Dean Haverstraw, Director of IT at Samson, "our app enhances the customer experience while creating additional revenue opportunities for Samson. The rope length measurement using the Augmented Reality (AR) feature of the app eliminates manual measurement calculation procedures, which are often quite tedious. Also, support costs in the mooring industry have been reduced by 30-40%. Due to less travel, remote analysis, and the higher frequency of data collection, we have been able to increase the overall number and frequency of inspections, usage tracking, and preventative maintenance."
Samson is the leading producer of high-performance synthetic ropes. Samson's customers have ropes that need to be inspected regularly and have their usage tracked. Samson innovated by using customer data and insights to offer prescriptive guidance for inspections to improve customer safety while meeting regulatory compliance. Samson partnered with Unvired to build a Hybrid App for iOS, Android, Windows 10, and the Web, through the purposeful application of technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC) and AR to improve accuracy. By productizing leading practices and compliance requirements, the integrations with Samson's internal systems enable analysis and automatic report generation. As a result, customer benefits include safety, compliance, cost savings, deeper insights about rope usage and retirement, and enhanced customer service.
According to Alok Pant, CEO of Unvired, "this is indeed a great recognition for Samson. Our customer's success is our biggest win. We have worked with Dean and his team who have a vision to digitally transform Samson to deliver a superior customer and employee experience. The new Samson App is a result of close collaboration between the Samson and Unvired teams."
About Unvired
Unvired Inc. is a Texas (USA) incorporated Company headquartered in Houston. We provide Digital Transformation solutions and have been offering "Connected Worker" solutions for over ten years with in-depth experience in defining mobile asset management/plant maintenance, work permits, and mobile inventory warehouse management related business processes. Unvired is committed to helping its clients realize the benefits of digital enterprise at a disruptively low cost and time to implement. Our key differentiators include happy reference customers, cost leadership, remote implementations, responsiveness, flexibility, and certified SAP partner status. For more information, visit us on the web at https://unvired.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/unvired-inc/
