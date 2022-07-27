This Marks the Fifth Recognition of the Prestigious Award in 2022 – Including Awards for Four Separate Asset Living Corporate Offices
HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Living, one of the nation's largest third-party property management companies, was named a winner of the 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation® Award. This is the company's fifth recognition from Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2022. Earlier this year, four of Asset Living's corporate office locations were also recognized as winners by the Best and Brightest program including Denver, Atlanta, Dallas Fort Worth, and Houston.
"These five award wins in 2022 from the Best and Brightest program make us so proud. We're thrilled to be breaking old records which means we'll be setting the bar even higher for ourselves going forward," said Asset Living Executive Vice President of Human Resources Rulissa Trout. "I can attest that our teams have worked tirelessly this year to consistently exceed expectations and create an industry-leading culture that upholds our best practices across all our offices."
Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program conducted by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), recognizing companies that demonstrate exceptional, innovative human resource practices and set a high standard for all businesses. The NABR identifies the best human resource practices and provides benchmarking for companies to remain leaders in employment standards. Only companies that create and maintain an innovative, people-first culture are granted this recognition.
"This repeated recognition from Best and Brightest Companies to Work For not only speaks to our culture across a number of our corporate offices, but it also highlights the commitment to our overarching mission, vision, and values," says Asset Living President and CEO Ryan McGrath. "I'm so proud of our award-winning culture, especially considering how many acquisitions we have rolled into Asset Living over the past few years. This series of award wins is a true reflection of the people that make up our firm."
Over the last two years, Asset Living has strategically acquired five companies –– expanding the company's presence in the Southeast and Western U.S. while adding new corporate offices across the country. These acquisitions have not only expanded the company's geographic footprint, but they've aided in the growth of Asset Living's multi-family and affordable property management portfolios.
For more information about Asset Living, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.
About Asset Living
Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.
About the Best and Brightest to Work For® Program
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that showcases the best business practices, demonstrating why its winners are ideal for employees. The program celebrates companies doing better business, creating richer lives, and building stronger communities. Awards are presented annually in several markets.
