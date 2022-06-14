As SGF's donor egg treatment program expands to Houston, Texas, and Colorado, interested egg donors can receive up to $8,000 per egg donation cycle for their generous acts of helping intended parents affected by infertility.
HOUSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), home to one of the largest egg donor programs in the country, now offers full-service egg donation at its SGF Houston's Clear Lake office as well as SGF Colorado offices in Colorado Springs and Denver. SGF Houston, which opened this spring and is formally known as the Center of Reproductive Medicine, as well as SGF Colorado, provide more convenient, full-service fertility care for intended parents and individuals through the generous act of egg donation.
Egg donors have made parenthood possible for thousands of individuals and couples at SGF. In fact, more than 10,000 SGF patients have become parents thanks to the generosity of egg donors, who are compensated generously by SGF for their time, effort, and commitment, not for their actual oocytes/eggs. SGF compensates its donors at various points throughout the prescreening and donation process.
The total compensation for a completed cycle is traditionally $7,000 for first-time donors, paid out in phases as your progress through each portion of the process. Repeat donors will receive $7,500 upon completion of the second donation cycle and $8,000 for each additional cycle (up to six donation cycles total).
"Egg donation helps fulfill the dreams of parenthood for individuals and couples faced with infertility," shares SGF Houston physician John Crochet, M.D., who sees patients at SGF Houston's Clear Lake and Beaumont, Texas, offices. "Bringing SGF's renowned egg donor program to Houston gives intended parents more opportunities to create the family of their dreams by providing a larger selection of donors backed by SGF's stringent screening processes."
Under SGF's stringent screening requirements, any prospective egg donor between the ages of 21–34 who is healthy and has knowledge of their family history may be considered for egg donation. SGF is one of only a few centers in the nation that selects and prescreens its own egg donors prior to making them available on their donor registry.
SGF recruits and medically, psychologically, and genetically prescreens all prospective, ready-to-cycle egg donors prior to listing them on the SGF donor registry. Much more commonly, fertility centers rely on an agency to select donors, which adds significantly to the cost passed on to the donor egg recipient, also known as the intended parent.
"As a two-time donor, the reward and sense of accomplishment I have felt having made this decision is indescribable," shares an SGF egg donor. "I was met with such a sense of fulfillment knowing perhaps one day my eggs could help a hopeful family. I can't think of a more beautiful thing in this world."
SGF Houston is home to four convenient offices and is the latest expansion of SGF's network of 46 offices, complete with 12 premier in vitro fertilization (IVF) laboratories. SGF Houston's IVF lab is located at its Clear Lake, Texas office. SGF Colorado opened in July 2021 and offers convenient office locations in Denver and Colorado Springs.
A short online application with a prompt reply identifies if a candidate is pre-qualified to become an egg donor at SGF. Once pre-qualified, all egg donor candidates must complete a comprehensive personal and family medical history questionnaire.
To learn more about becoming an egg donor at SGF — including eligibility requirements, the donation process, compensation, and egg donation FAQS — visit Become an Egg Donor, or complete your initial egg donor application.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With 46 locations, including new locations in Texas, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients in-person and virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 to schedule a new patient appointment or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com for more information.
