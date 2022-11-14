Nominees for the awards are now being accepted until December 7, 2022. Any hosts or attendees who would like to nominate an event that used vFairs event technology in 2022 is welcome to submit their event for the awards.
CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs has announced that the nomination period for their upcoming Eventeer Awards is officially open. Those interested in submitting their event or an event they have attended for nomination can do so on the Eventeer Awards website.
The Eventeer Awards is going into its second year, and was conceived to honor the best in virtual, hybrid and in-person events. Anyone who has hosted an event using vFairs's event technology in 2022 is eligible to win. There are 27 categories in which events can be nominated this year.
The nominees will be officially announced on December 9, 2022, after which the competition will be opened up to a period of public voting. The nominee with the highest number of votes will win.
"Our inaugural Eventeer Awards, which took place earlier this year, were a huge success," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "We saw an overwhelming number of nominations and votes, which exceeded our initial expectations, and we look forward to topping that in our second year. This is the perfect way to celebrate all the excellent ways organizations are innovating events through event technology."
The awards will be presented during a live virtual awards ceremony in February 2022. The event is open to the public, and more information about registration will be shared in the coming weeks. Those interested in nominating an event may do so presently until December 7, 2022 through the Eventeer Awards nomination site.
vFairs is a virtual, hybrid & in-person events platform that helps organizations of all sizes, industries and regions conduct memorable online events to achieve real business results. The virtual platform and mobile app offer versatile features and customization options. They also offer exceptional customer support, consistently rated #1 on third-party sites like G2 and Capterra. This is why top organizations around the world have chosen vFairs to host Virtual Conferences, Online Trade Shows, Job Fairs, Virtual Training & more.
