AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider (MSP) delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, today announced a webinar to help financial services businesses become defensible and navigate the GLBA Safeguards Rule cybersecurity requirements by the December deadline. The webinar will take place on November 17 at 1 p.m. ET.
Last year the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) updated the Safeguards Rule with several modifications including a new definition for what is considered a financial institution. Under the updated guidelines, collection agencies, mortgage brokers, mortgage lenders, payday lenders, real estate appraisers, check cashers, and tax preparers must now become compliant with the Safeguards Rule by December 9, 2022.
"In an age of raging cyber warfare, it's imperative that businesses protect their customer information proactively," said Jonathan Goldberger, senior vice president, Security Practice, TPX. "The Safeguards Rule requires a robust information security program with administrative, technical, and physical safeguards designed to protect customer information, or incur hefty non-compliance fines, and most businesses are unaware of the requirements."
During the webinar, the TPx team will discuss what a financial services business needs to know about the modifications to the Safeguards Rule and how to become compliant. With costly non-compliance fines, businesses must act fast in order to meet the upcoming deadline.
To register, please visit: https://info.tpx.com/SafeguardRulesCompliance
