A survey of more than 230 decision makers from Hiring Organizations provides actionable insights in ISN's latest Contractor Management Strategy White Paper
DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, released its latest Contractor Management Strategy White Paper. Based on a survey of decision makers from more than 230 Hiring Organizations across more than 20 industries, ISN's findings will help business leaders better understand the potential impacts of using outsourced work.
Amid increasingly globalized economies and supply chains, Hiring Organizations are becoming more reliant than ever on contractors with specialized skill sets. However, the introduction of more contractors and subcontractors means organizations need to be prepared to better manage the challenges that accompany, including impact on safety culture which can have a direct correlation to serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs) occurring on job sites. Engaging an independent party, such as ISN's consulting arm Monarch®, enables Hiring Organizations to better understand the perceptions of safety across their employees and contractors and unlock leading indicator insights to proactively mitigate risks.
"Our survey found improving site safety culture alignment was the number one priority identified by respondents looking to meet their contractor management objectives," said Brian Callahan, President and Chief Operating Officer at ISN. "By leveraging the key findings in the Contractor Management Strategy White Paper, Hiring Organizations can better develop a plan to improve their safety cultures and achieve their contractor management goals."
The findings in this white paper build upon the previous ISN Contractor Management Strategy White Papers released in 2017 and 2020 and shed additional light into management practices and survey perceptions around safety culture and SIFs. Additional highlights from this year's Contractor Management Strategy White Paper include:
- Anticipated increase in outsourced work: Nearly 50% of the respondents anticipate their outsourced work to contractors will increase or remain the same over the next two years.
- Lack of effectiveness in tracking outsourced work hours: While a significant amount of work continues to be completed by contractors, one in four Hiring Organizations either do not track or do not know the amount of work hours outsourced to contractors.
- Lack of allocated resources to contractor management initiatives: Almost 60% of respondents look to their Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) groups to lead contractor management initiatives. Despite this, 58% of respondents indicated limited internal resources as the number one internal challenge Hiring Organizations are facing to achieve their contractor management goals.
- Organizations' perceptions of their safety culture maturity: More than half of the Hiring Organizations surveyed believed they have a Proactive or Sustained safety culture. Furthermore, 76% of respondents indicated improving safety culture alignment is the most effective approach for driving down SIFs in the workplace.
To download a copy of the Contractor Management Strategy White Paper, please visit https://www.isnetworld.com/newsroom/publications.
To learn more about how ISN supports building a strong safety culture, visit https://www.isnetworld.com/contractor-management-services/safety-culture.
About ISN
ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting nearly 700 Hiring Clients, in capital-intensive industries, with more than 75,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's platform, ISNetworld ®, includes data-driven insights and tools that help companies mitigate risks associated with global business practices such as supply chain continuity, regulatory compliance, environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges, training and program conformance.
ISN has 13 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored.
Media Contact
Taylor Odekirk, ISN, 319-883-9497, isnpr@walkersands.com
SOURCE ISN