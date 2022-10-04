ASYMBL ATS customers can now benefit from the highly flexible recruiting workflow solution.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blueprint Advisory today announced it has launched ASYMBL ATS on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to define the stages and actions in their hiring process declaratively. The application is a recruiting workflow solution that is designed to increase hiring velocity, agility, and scalability for end-to-end talent engagement.
Integrated directly with Salesforce, ASYMBL ATS is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000IM2fdUAD.
ASYMBL ATS
Companies strive to differentiate and optimize candidate engagements to fill positions quickly and hire top talent. A critical factor in achieving these results is engaging and interacting with candidates in the most meaningful ways. At the heart of the talent engagement process is the recruitment workflow. This critical business process needs efficiency and flexibility to adapt to different job roles, types, volumes, and industries.
With ASYMBL ATS, recruitment teams can easily design and implement unique hiring journeys and recruitment workflows specific to their needs. They can define stages, sequences, and actions with clicks, not code. The application is designed to work in conjunction with various Salesforce products and extend the flexibility of current recruitment solutions built on the Salesforce Platform.
Comments on the News
- Brandon Metcalf, Founder and CEO, Blueprint Advisory: "Collectively, our team at Blueprint has been working in recruiting and successfully building software products in the Salesforce ecosystem for decades. Companies have needed more flexibility in their hiring journeys and workflows. With Asymbl ATS, we've designed a solution that enables them to define the stages in the process, the stage names, and corresponding actions to drive productivity, speed of hiring, and remove workarounds."
- "ASYMBL ATS is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by empowering companies to manage recruitment business processes with a high degree of adaptability," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
About Blueprint Advisory
Blueprint Advisory is a global consulting, advisory, and software company focused on the Salesforce Ecosystem with a deep understanding of all aspects of the product development lifecycle, custom solution development, go-to-market, distribution, and customer success that could only have been gained through hands-on experience building software companies.
