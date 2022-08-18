CyberCAST is Zyston's simple, effective, and dynamic solution that revolutionizes business cybersecurity.
DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zyston is a nationally recognized leader in Managed Cybersecurity Services, known for its unique, holistic approach to information security. Their revolutionary CyberCAST software provides next-generation tools for businesses to enhance their cybersecurity efforts, helping them defend their data and systems against today's sophisticated threat environment and access critical insights to help them understand their organizational and industry sector risk.
Today, business leaders and investors know cybersecurity is a top global concern, and many see cyber threats as the most significant threat to business continuity. Zyston recognized the need for a simpler solution, one that would deliver results faster and inform a dynamic cybersecurity strategy that would mature over time; hence, CyberCAST was conceived.
CyberCAST is a simple, effective, and dynamic solution that revolutionizes business cybersecurity.
CyberCAST is a comprehensive solution that combines a detailed security assessment and penetration testing to benchmark a company's vulnerability, resulting in a quantitative security risk score that provides a solid foundation for a strategy uniquely tailored to a business' organizational needs. As a dynamic solution, it is designed to improve and mature the security framework, delivering results in plain business language that anyone can understand.
"Having the ability to measure the strength of my security program holistically and programmatically was a constant challenge. CyberCAST directly addresses that issue and further provides a methodology to translate complicated security terminology into practical business language that clearly identifies risk and posture." - Jeremy Powell, Zyston's Director of Advisory Services
About Zyston
Zyston is a managed security service (MSSP & XDR) provider with offices in Dallas, TX, Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX, San Francisco, CA, and Denver, CO. We are dedicated to supporting businesses with a comprehensive range of MSSP & XDR services required to build and operate a mature and cost-effective information security program. Our consulting, staffing, and managed security services represent the best cyber program management on the market today.
To learn more, we invite you to download our CyberCAST one-pager or visit https://www.zyston.com/cybercast-software/
