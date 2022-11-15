Lifestyle platform helps improve wellbeing with independent, top tier, supportive coaching.
DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IdentifyU, the premier lifestyle-based wellness and coaching company announced today, the launch of its new IdentifyU platform. The platform offers both members and coaches unparalleled custom matching through a proprietary assessment process. The personal assessment is easy-to-use and does not take a lot of time. Once completed, the company matches you with several coaching options based on your assessment responses.
The company has created a community of users with shared values, peer support, steady communication, and relevant areas of "best-self coaching". The team behind IdenfityU is enabling a life journey experience that has never been seen before. In fact, the company is even offering every user their first coaching visit for free.
"We are thrilled with our new platform," said Parker Terlaak, Founder and CEO. "We understand the critical importance support brings to every person when it comes to different life challenges, both large and small. Whether you want to grow and expand your horizons or need support in a difficult situation, we are here to meet that need one hundred percent of the way."
IdentifyU has brought together the highest-level coaches, that until today, were only available to the elite. "We understand everyone is elite in their own way, and we were determined to make elite coaching available to those that might not have had access in the past. It was a challenge we took on wholeheartedly, and we accomplished it," said Terlaak.
The IdentifyU platform incorporates significant HIPAA-compliant technologies with virtual one-on-one meetings, so members can not only be coached, but also share their progress if they desire. Information is kept in the robust, secure portal, so notes can be reviewed, and members can look back and share their progress with select individuals.
The team behind IdentifyU understands how putting yourself first can be challenging and is determined to make it much easier for members. Whether it's a time challenge, a health challenge, a social challenge, a work challenge, or you simply want to grow your skillsets with world-class coaches, IdentifyU is the place for you. The company's coaches' sole goal is to help members bring out their best selves and help them shine.
"At the end of the day, we are talking about letting our best-selves shine," says Terlaak. "We are inspired every day by our coaches, our members, and our partners. Our platform is simply another tool in our toolbox to share that inspiration and make life a little easier, whether you're looking to grow or whether you're looking for support during a more difficult time."
IdentifyU is a leading wellbeing, lifestyle, and coaching company with a full suite of service offerings that are found through our proprietary Portal and Gateway. The company uses an individualized proprietary assessment process to match world-class coaches with members to enhance their daily lives. For more information on IdentifyU, please visit our website at http://www.identifyU.com.
