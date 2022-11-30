Award winners to be celebrated at in-person event in Los Angeles in February
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valencia Hotel Group will be honored for travel marketing excellence by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) at the annual Adrian Awards Celebration at the JW Marriott LA Live on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
The Adrian Awards, now in their 66th year, are the largest and most prestigious competition in global travel marketing. For 2022, Adrian Awards are being presented in advertising, digital, PR/communications, and integrated campaign categories, as well as the following "focus categories":
- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Marketing (inclusive marketing that considers diversity in all forms);
- Recruitment Marketing (tactics used to attract and retain employees); and
- Audience Marketing on New Platforms (marketing programs on new consumer or technology channels, including TikTok, gaming, and NFTs).
Valencia Hotel Group will receive a Bronze Adrian Award for its winning entry in the Digital Contest/Sweepstakes Category for their "Sleep Like Us" Sweepstakes.
The "Sleep Like Us" Sweepstakes ran from October 29, 2021 through November 19, 2021 where one lucky winner received Valencia's custom pillowtop king size mattress and a set of 100% Egyptian cotton linens. The integrated marketing campaign included e-marketing, partnerships with local and regional media outlets, social media marketing and website integrations.
"We're honored to see Valencia Hotel Group's marketing efforts recognized by distinguished hospitality and travel experts," said Amy Trench, Corporate Director of Brand Marketing and PR. "We're incredibly proud of our communications team at Valencia who worked together to drive exceptional results while giving back to our guests."
The 2022 Adrian Awards Competition adopted "The Next Great Chapter" as its theme to highlight the travel industry's emergence from the COVID pandemic and encourage contestants to consider the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.
"The travel industry is thriving once more and poised for new growth," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. "The Adrian Awards celebrate the innovation and ingenuity that fuel our success and recognize the hospitality sales, marketing, and revenue optimization leaders whose extraordinary efforts literally 'open the doors' to exploration and excitement. They are writing the next great chapter of travel, and HSMAI is proud to honor them."
The Adrian Awards Celebration is a must-attend industry event that annually attracts leading hospitality, travel, and tourism marketing executives and their agencies. Winning entries will be viewable in the winners' gallery on the Adrian Awards website following the February 23 Celebration. Visit https://adrianawards.hsmai.org/ for more information on the event and competition.
About HSMAI
The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as the Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards, and HSMAI ROC. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org, HSMAI Facebook, HSMAI Instagram, HSMAI Twitter, and HSMAI YouTube.
About Valencia Hotel Group
Houston-based Valencia Hotel Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Hotel Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The Valencia Hotel Group portfolio currently includes Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX and The George™ in College Station, TX. The Court concept brands include Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court in College Station, TX, Texican Court in Irving, TX and Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.valenciahotelgroup.com
