Mills' expertise will help advance the company's mission to expand consumer access to the highest quality pet care and promote veterinary well-being.
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vets, a leading mobile veterinary service provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zach Mills as its Vice President of Medical Performance. This newly created position comes as a result of the company's significant growth and momentum over the past year.
As VP of Medical Performance, Dr. Mills will be responsible for expanding strategic partnerships and alliances, ensuring that The Vets delivers the highest level of care to patients, and creating a sustainable work environment and culture of inclusion within the veterinary team.
"We are thrilled to have Zach join our team," said Daniel Sagis, CEO of The Vets. "With his extensive experience in preventative medicine and passion for leadership development, Zach will be a valuable asset in our mission to deliver gold-standard, at-home veterinary care."
Dr. Mills comes to The Vets with over two decades of experience in the veterinary industry, including his most recent role as Head of Veterinary Professional Services for the US Pet Business unit at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. He also serves as the 352d Civil Affairs Command Preventive Medicine Veterinarian, where he develops and implements veterinary Civil Affairs strategy and training.
"I am excited to be part of a company that is changing the way we approach pet care," said Dr. Mills. "The Vets' unique, at-home service model offers a more convenient option for pet owners and allows veterinarians to spend more time with patients, reducing burnout and promoting job satisfaction."
More About The Vets:
Launched in 2021, The Vets is revolutionizing the veterinary industry by delivering high-quality, at-home vet visits that work better for everyone: vets, pets, and devoted pet parents. The Vets' innovative approach seamlessly blends exceptional medical care with the convenience and comfort of in-home appointments, making it easier for veterinarians to provide the best possible care to pets. At the heart of The Vets' model is a commitment to flexibility and empowerment for veterinarians. By prioritizing flexible working conditions and equipping teams with proprietary state-of-the-art technology, The Vets empowers its medical teams to deliver the highest level of care. The company's unique approach is already making a significant impact, with its services currently available in 15 U.S. markets and over 39,000 pets cared for to date. To learn more, visit thevets.com.
