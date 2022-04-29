In China's Cyber Assault on America, a publication from the Enemy of the State Book Series, Charles Denyer reveals China's ultimate quest for global domination, and the massive, unprecedented level of theft of American intellectual property by the Chinese.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- China has long been a thorn in America's side when it comes to nation-state attacks, and for some very obvious reasons.
China wants to be in the know about everything America does, as China feels threatened by America's technology might.
Their quest for global domination requires China to learn everything they can about how America's infrastructure works, which means stealing valuable information at any cost.
Excerpts from China's Cyber Assault on America:
"We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years... Right now, it's already a done deal; it is already over in my opinion." A no doubt chilling statement from Nicolas Chaillan, the former head of cybersecurity at the U.S. Air Force. Chaillan continues, noting there was good reason to be angry" and described U.S. cybersecurity systems and defenses as at a "kindergarten level."
"What's on China's wish list when it comes to nation state attacks? Almost anything, the experts say. Anything that can disrupt our economic way of life. Anything that can give the Chinese an upper hand over the United States."
"So, how did the world's most populous country (1.4 billion) become such a force in cyberterrorism? For starters, more than half of China's population is online, so that's quite a few hackers to choose from when the government goes looking for the best and brightest. And China has been launching cyber-attacks for the last two decades, with great success."
China's Cyber Assault on America, a publication from the Enemy of the State book Series by National Security & Cyber Security authority Charles Denyer
The Enemy of the State book series is available on Amazon.
About Charles Denyer
Charles Denyer is an Austin-based cyber-security and national-security expert who has worked with hundreds of US and international organizations to help them obtain a true competitive advantage with cyber security, data privacy, and compliance. He consults regularly with top political and business leaders throughout the world, including former prime ministers, vice presidents of the United States, White House chiefs of staff, secretaries of State and Defense, ambassadors, high-ranking intelligence officials, CEOs, entrepreneurs, civic leaders and others. He is an established author, with multiple books currently in print, along with being the personal biographer to three US vice presidents.
