The non-profit organization Queen of the Jungle and its founder Maryanne Comaroto, Ph.D., are pleased to announce the upcoming course for women, Awaken from the Trance.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maryanne Comaroto, Ph.D., the founder and chair of the Queen of the Jungle Foundation, is excited to announce a new six-week course called "Awaken from the Trance."
The course, to be held starting November 2, will help attendees understand that the old stories and limitations placed upon them are embodied deep within. Awaken from the Trance will help the women who attend the course learn to listen to their bodies, find and experience transparent patterns, and release them.
The course includes six online classes that will last 2.5 hours each. They are offered on a weekly basis and will feature readings, exercises, and journaling, which attendees can work on between classes.
One of the biggest joys of the Awaken from the Trance course, according to Maryanne Comaroto, is the opportunity to get to know and work with a small group of other women who are on a similar path.
The course is being offered by the Queen of the Jungle Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit. Its vision is to create a world where people honor The Divine Feminine -- a woman's awareness of her body and feminine spirit.
Maryanne Comaroto explains that The Divine Feminine is filled with power and emotion that is both difficult to experience and express in the trance of modern life. It's all too easy for women to wake up to the old patterns, beliefs, and limitations they have inherited just because they are a woman in today's society.
In 1993, Maryanne Comaroto, Ph.D., created the Queen of the Jungle Foundation with a mission of revealing and healing cultural trauma of the wounded feminine through both community and embodied practices.
She has a clear purpose and passion for the awakening of women from the trance of thousands of years of indoctrination, and she's dedicated her life work to it through writing, research, media, public speaking, programs, and counseling women.
This is precisely what the Awaken from the Trance course seeks to address.
Weekly classes will be held starting November 2 and will last through December 7. They will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.
The Awaken from the Trance course is completely donation-based, with the average donation ranging from $600 to $1,200. People who are interested in attending the course but who might need financial support are encouraged to contact the Queen of the Jungle Foundation directly.
Women who are interested in attending Awaken from the Trance can request a course application on the foundation's website.
A men's workshop is also being planned for sometime in 2023.
More information on Maryanne Comaroto, Ph.D., and the Queen of the Jungle Foundation can be found at the website queenofthejungle.org.
About Maryanne Comaroto
Relationship specialist and psychologist Maryanne Comaroto, Ph.D., leads individuals to better self-understanding and healthier, more fulfilling relationships. The award-winning author of Hindsight: What You Need to Know Before You Drop Your Drawers!, Maryanne is also a clinical hypnotherapist, certified Vedanta meditation teacher, speaker, and popular media personality. She is the founder of the nonprofit the Queen of the Jungle Foundation.
Media Contact
Jessica Brown, Mercury News Media, 303 800 6186, info@mercurynewsmedia.com
SOURCE Mercury News Media